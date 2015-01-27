Australian Open - Day 10 LIVE on SEVEN

News

It’s the business end of the Australian Open with world no. 1 Novak Djokovic facing big serving Canadian and eighth seed Milos Raonic live from Melbourne Park on Channel 7 from 7pm AEDT.

The prime time Djokovic-Raonic match will see the Serbian go in favourite having won their three clashes in 2014, including one hard court encounter. But Raonic is growing in confidence and stature having only lost to Djokovic and Federer in his last 10 matches.

Late afternoon, defending champion ‘The Stanimal’ Stan Wawrinka will be battling Japan’s Kei Nishikori for a coveted spot in the Australian Open semi-final.

Also during the day the Williams sisters are in action in the quarter finals with Venus taking on rising young American star and Petra Kvitova’s conqueror Madison Keys, while Serena battles 11th seed Slovakian Dominika Cibulkova.

In a new Seven and Yahoo7 initiative, fans can also watch any match from a televised court, along with all press conferences, in addition to the Channel 7 coverage, streamed live online and on mobile and tablet devices via the 7Sport app, as well as on Hybrid TV.

WEDNESDAY 28 JANUARY

NIGHT televised feature matches from 7pm AEDT to include:

DJOKOVIC, Novak (SRB) [1] vs RAONIC, Milos (CAN) [8]

DAY televised feature matches to include:

KEYS, Madison (USA) vs WILLIAMS, Venus (USA) [18]

WILLIAMS, Serena (USA) [1] vs CIBULKOVA, Dominika (SVK) [11]

WAWRINKA, Stan (SUI) [4] vs NISHIKORI, Kei (JPN) [5]

