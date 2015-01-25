Valentine's Day is still a couple of weeks away, but could we already have a budding romance at the Australian Open?

Kyrgios and Azarenka flirt up a storm on Twitter

Well if Twitter is anything to go by, we just might. Nick Kyrgios and Victoria Azarenka continued their Twitter flirting overnight after the Belarusian chimed in on Kyrgios' Twitter feed, where he was conducting a quick Q&A with some fans.

After some pretty standard questions from his adoring fans, the former women's world No.1 got in on the action.

Okay, I have 5 mins to kill. Quick Q&A?? Use #NKAO15 and I'll answer as many as I can.......GO! — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 24, 2015

“@vika7: How can I learn to serve as big as u @NickKyrgios ??? #NKAO2015” Private lessons of course!! 🙈 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 24, 2015

“@NickKyrgios: “How can I learn to serve as big as u @NickKyrgios ??? #NKAO2015” Private lessons of course!! 🙈” okay I'll book one 🙊😂 — victoria azarenka (@vika7) January 24, 2015

The pair's first public flirt came on Twitter back in September last year, with swirls of a potential mixed doubles partnership.

Unfortunately it never eventuated and anyway it would probably have shut down the internet and Twittesphere simultaneously.

Azarenka gave her 'musician' boyfriend Redfoo the flick last year, but now it looks like she has her eyes on Aussie Nick.

The tennis duo appear to be good friends with Azarenka paying her respects to Kyrgios' late grandmother, signing memorabilia with the #74.

Whilst it looks like romance is brewing on the court, off the court it's no different with one lucky punter asking the big question after the second set of Novak Djokovic's match against Fernando Verdasco.

