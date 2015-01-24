Australian Open - Day seven LIVE on SEVEN

The Australian Open hits fever pitch on Sunday as young Aussie stars Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic, along with Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray headline the fourth round action from Melbourne Park live on 7 and 7TWO.

In prime time, Kyrgios will go into his encounter with Roger Federer’s conqueror Andreas Seppi full of confidence, having beaten him at the US Open last year in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Late afternoon, Tomic faces Czech Tomas Berdych having lost to him on the grass of Wimbledon in four set in 2013 and 2014.

Nadal plays world no. 15 South African Kevin Anderson on Rod Laver Arena Sunday afternoon. Surprisingly the two have met only once before, with Nadal accounting for him in straight sets.

At night Great Britain’s Andy Murray takes on Bulgarian 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov for a quarter final spot.

PLEASE NOTE 7TWO Coverage starts LIVE at 3pm AEDT Sunday

For the first time in 2015 Seven is providing viewers with the choice of live tournament coverage on two channels – Channel 7 and 7TWO – with the 7 coverage switching to 7mate at 6pm for 7News.

In a new Seven and Yahoo7 initiative, fans can also watch any match from a televised court, along with all press conferences, in addition to the 7 and 7TWO coverage, streamed live online and on mobile and tablet devices via the 7Sport app, as well as on Hybrid TV.

SUNDAY 25 JANUARY

NIGHT televised feature matches from 6.15pm AEDT to include:

KYRGIOS, Nick (AUS) vs SEPPI, Andreas (ITA) – not before 6.15pm AEDT

MURRAY, Andy (GBR) [6] vs DIMITROV, Grigor (BUL) [10]

WICKMAYER, Yanina (BEL) vs HALEP, Simona (ROU) [3] – 7pm AEDT

DAY televised feature matches to include:

TOMIC, Bernard (AUS) vs BERDYCH, Tomas (CZE) [7] – not before 3pm AEDT

NADAL, Rafael (ESP) [3] v ANDERSON, Kevin (RSA) [14] – not before 2pm AEDT

BOUCHARD, Eugenie (CAN) [7] vs BEGU, Irina-Camelia (ROU)

PENG, Shuai (CHN) [21] vs SHARAPOVA, Maria (RUS) [2]