Casey Dellacqua retires from tennis

Australian Open - Day six LIVE on SEVEN

Yahoo7 Sport /

Four-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic and reigning Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova headline the Saturday night tennis coverage from Melbourne Park, live on Channel 7 and 7TWO from 7pm AEDT.

Men's relay team wins Australia's 28th gold
Bostwana go 1-2 in the men's 400m | Athletics | Gold Coast 2018
Bronte's incredible swim secures relay gold
Rubie Tuesday! Aussie qualifies for 400m final | Athletics | Gold Coast 2018
Rubie Tuesday! Aussie qualifies for 400m final
Patterson wins Gold! | Swimming | Women's S8 50m Freestyle Final | Gold Coast 2018
Gold Rush: Emily Seebohm wins 50m backstroke gold
Kurt Fearney gets silver in track swansong
Larkin wins his fourth gold of the Games
De Rozario wins gold, Ballard silver in the T54 1500m | Athletics | Gold Coast 2018
0410_1800_wa_netball
Sport revolution as netball for men gets serious
Ariarne Titmus chats to Nathan Templeton after claiming Gold | Swimming | Women's 400m Freestyle Final | Gold Coast 2018
Seebohm scores gold in 50m backstroke
Djokovic faces off against popular Spaniard and left-hander Fernando Verdasco and leads their head-to-head match-up 6-4.

Then Kvitova battles rising young American star and world no. 35 Madison Keys for the right to head into the second week and business end of the grand slam.

Also in action on Seven on Saturday night will be Spanish no.9 seed David Ferrer taking on Frenchman Gilles Simon.

During the day, defending champion ‘The Stanimal’ Stan Wawrinka aims to make his way through to the fourth round against Finland’s Jarkko Nieminen, as well as five-tive champion Serena Willams against Italian Camila Giorgi.

Late afternoon two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka will continue her charge through the draw against Czech Barbora Zahlavova.

For the first time in 2015 Seven is providing viewers with the choice of live tournament coverage on two channels – Channel 7 and 7TWO – with the 7 coverage switching to 7mate at 6pm for 7News.

In a new Seven and Yahoo7 initiative, fans can also watch any match from up to 16 broadcast courts, in addition to the 7 and 7TWO coverage, streamed live online and on mobile and tablet devices via the 7Sport app, as well as on Hybrid TV.



SATURDAY 24 JANUARY

NIGHT televised feature matches from 7pm AEDT to include:

DJOKOVIC, Novak (SRB) [1] vs VERDASCO, Fernando (ESP) [31]

KVITOVA, Petra (CZE) [4] vs KEYS, Madison (USA)

FERRER, David (ESP) [9] vs SIMON, Gilles (FRA) [18]

DAY televised feature matches to include:

WILLIAMS, Serena (USA) [1] vs SVITOLINA, Elina (UKR) [26]

WAWRINKA, Stan (SUI) [4] vs NIEMINEN, Jarkko (FIN)

ZAHLAVOVA STRYCOVA, Barbora (CZE) [25] vs AZARENKA, Victoria (BLR)

