Australian Open - Day six LIVE on SEVEN

Four-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic and reigning Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova headline the Saturday night tennis coverage from Melbourne Park, live on Channel 7 and 7TWO from 7pm AEDT.

Djokovic faces off against popular Spaniard and left-hander Fernando Verdasco and leads their head-to-head match-up 6-4.

Then Kvitova battles rising young American star and world no. 35 Madison Keys for the right to head into the second week and business end of the grand slam.

Also in action on Seven on Saturday night will be Spanish no.9 seed David Ferrer taking on Frenchman Gilles Simon.

During the day, defending champion ‘The Stanimal’ Stan Wawrinka aims to make his way through to the fourth round against Finland’s Jarkko Nieminen, as well as five-tive champion Serena Willams against Italian Camila Giorgi.

Late afternoon two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka will continue her charge through the draw against Czech Barbora Zahlavova.

For the first time in 2015 Seven is providing viewers with the choice of live tournament coverage on two channels – Channel 7 and 7TWO – with the 7 coverage switching to 7mate at 6pm for 7News.

In a new Seven and Yahoo7 initiative, fans can also watch any match from up to 16 broadcast courts, in addition to the 7 and 7TWO coverage, streamed live online and on mobile and tablet devices via the 7Sport app, as well as on Hybrid TV.

SATURDAY 24 JANUARY

NIGHT televised feature matches from 7pm AEDT to include:

DJOKOVIC, Novak (SRB) [1] vs VERDASCO, Fernando (ESP) [31]

KVITOVA, Petra (CZE) [4] vs KEYS, Madison (USA)

FERRER, David (ESP) [9] vs SIMON, Gilles (FRA) [18]

DAY televised feature matches to include:

WILLIAMS, Serena (USA) [1] vs SVITOLINA, Elina (UKR) [26]

WAWRINKA, Stan (SUI) [4] vs NIEMINEN, Jarkko (FIN)

ZAHLAVOVA STRYCOVA, Barbora (CZE) [25] vs AZARENKA, Victoria (BLR)