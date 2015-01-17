Big names in action on day one of Aus Open

A host of the world's best male and female tennis players will be in action on the opening day of the 2015 Australian Open.
The day session sees Rafael Nadal, Bernard Tomic, Sam Groth, Thanassi Kokkinakis and Ana Ivanovic take the court, while the evening session is headlined by Roger Federer, Maria Sharapova and Nick Kyrgios.
You can stream up to 16 courts LIVE, plus news, scores and highlights on the 7Sport app and online.
Here are some of the match-ups:
Rod Laver Arena – 11am
Karin Knapp v Simona Halep
Ana Ivanovic v Lucie Hradecka
Mikhail Youzhny v Rafael Nadal
Rod Laver Arena – 7pm
Roger Federer v Yen-Hsun Lu
Maria Sharapova v Petra Martic
Margaret Court Arena – 11am
Jarmila Gajdosova v Alexandra Dulgheru
Andy Murray v Yuki Bhambri
Irina-Camelia Begu v Angelique Kerber
Margaret Court Arena – 7pm
Eugenie Bouchard v Anna-Lena Friedsam
Nick Kyrgios v Federico Delbonis
MORE: Australian Open memorable moments
Hisense Arena – 11am
Julia Goerges v Belinda Bencic
Sabine Lisicki v Kristina Mladenovic
Bernard Tomic v Tobias Kamke
Sam Groth v Filip Krajinovic (not before 5pm)
Show Court 3 – 11am
Alexander Kudryavtsev v Marinko Matosevic
Yanina Wickmayer v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
An-Sophie Mestach v Ekaterina Makarova
Thanasi Kokkinakis v Evan Gulbis (not before 6pm)
For the full schedule head to the Australian Open website.