Big names in action on day one of Aus Open

A host of the world's best male and female tennis players will be in action on the opening day of the 2015 Australian Open.

The day session sees Rafael Nadal, Bernard Tomic, Sam Groth, Thanassi Kokkinakis and Ana Ivanovic take the court, while the evening session is headlined by Roger Federer, Maria Sharapova and Nick Kyrgios.

Here are some of the match-ups:

Rod Laver Arena – 11am

Karin Knapp v Simona Halep

Ana Ivanovic v Lucie Hradecka

Mikhail Youzhny v Rafael Nadal

Rod Laver Arena – 7pm

Roger Federer v Yen-Hsun Lu

Maria Sharapova v Petra Martic

Margaret Court Arena – 11am

Jarmila Gajdosova v Alexandra Dulgheru

Andy Murray v Yuki Bhambri

Irina-Camelia Begu v Angelique Kerber

Margaret Court Arena – 7pm

Eugenie Bouchard v Anna-Lena Friedsam

Nick Kyrgios v Federico Delbonis

Hisense Arena – 11am

Julia Goerges v Belinda Bencic

Sabine Lisicki v Kristina Mladenovic

Bernard Tomic v Tobias Kamke

Sam Groth v Filip Krajinovic (not before 5pm)

Show Court 3 – 11am

Alexander Kudryavtsev v Marinko Matosevic

Yanina Wickmayer v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

An-Sophie Mestach v Ekaterina Makarova

Thanasi Kokkinakis v Evan Gulbis (not before 6pm)

