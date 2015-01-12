After an up-and-down 2014 season, a refreshed Richard Gasquet is raring to get his Australian Open campaign underway.

Richard Gasquet eyes return to top 10

An abdominal strain, coupled with an ongoing back injury, saw Gasquet pull out of several tournaments, something he wants no part of in 2015. After an extensive recovery program, the Frenchman is feeling as fit as ever.

"The body is feeling good now, no more injuries and I am working hard to be a top 10, top 15 player again,” he told Yahoo7 Sport.

"I want to get into the semis of Grand Slams and play on the big stage this year.

"If I want to go back into the top 10 I need to have no injuries, to be fit and if I can do it, I can come back into the top 10."

The 28-year-old slipped down the ATP rankings, currently at No. 26, but a good performance at the Australian Open would be the perfect way to kick-start his year and climb back up the rankings.

His build-up to the first Grand Slam of the year has shown flashes of the form which saw him become a mainstay in the men’s top 10 over the past few years. An appearance for France in the Davis Cup final, along with some intense training alongside Rafa Nadal, has Gasquet in peak condition.

"We would play maybe four hours a day [with Nadal], very tough practice sessions. It was important for me to do that and that’s made me ready for this season," Gasquet said.

"My coach is from Spain and I’ve known Rafa since I was a child, so it’s nice to go there and practice with him."

Called in to replace the injured Jo-Wilfred Tsonga it the Davis Cup final, Gasquet continued to fine-tune his game, coming up against Roger Federer. Although it was not the best result for France, playing on the biggest stage again is something that has Gasquet’s confidence sky-high.

"In France there is a big tradition of tennis and Davis Cup, same as in Australia. It’s huge in France so of course it was a big loss for us last year against Switzerland," he said.

"At home we had 28,000 people cheering for us and losing the final last year with France was a big disappointment for us. I hope next time we can win the title."

Despite the disappointing result, French tennis is as strong as it has ever been. As it stands, Gasquet, Tsonga, Gael Monfils, Giles Simon and Julien Benneteau are all sitting in the men’s top 30.

"This is a good French period now we want to win the Davis Cup and play better in the big tournaments," Gasquet said.

"It’s a strong time for French tennis, we want all of us to be in the top 10, it’s a big achievement for France."

The last time French tennis was this strong it was being carried by Yannick Noah, who lifted the French Open crown in 1983. Noah was the face and lifeblood of French tennis as well as the face of legendary French apparel brand Le Coq Sportif, a mantle that has now been handed to Gasquet.

"I was very happy when I started with Le Coq Sportif, because there is a lot of history with the sport, with tennis, with football, lots of big moments, lots of big athletes," Gasquet said.

"Yannick Noah won at Roland Garros with Le Coq Sportif and you know it’s very nice, it’s French."



Gasquet kicks off his Australian summer at the Priceline Pharmacy Classic in Melbourne on Tuesday, taking on Spaniard Feliciano Lopez.