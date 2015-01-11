Aussie Peers wins doubles title in Brisbane

Australian John Peers has teamed up with Brit Jamie Murray to take out the men’s doubles title at the Brisbane International.

The pair managed to knock off Kei Nishikori and Alexandr Dolgolopov 6-3, 7-5 in the final at Pat Rafter Arena.

Leading 5-4 in the second set tiebreak, Peers was able to hold his nerve and serve out the final two points to clinch the championship.

The 26-year-old becomes just the second Australian to win the men’s doubles title at the Brisbane tournament.

The Aussie’s success comes after a disappointing week for Australian players in Brisbane, with the likes of Bernard Tomic and Samantha Stosur failing to impress.