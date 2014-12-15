Andy Murray causes stir with 'sponsorship gaffe'

Andy Murray caused quite a stir by posing for a seemingly innocuous photo with a fan, but he's certainly not the only sports star to make an apparent 'sponsorship blunder'.

Murray causes stir with apparent 'sponsorship gaffe'

The above photo of Murray, which was posted by a fan on Twitter, apparently revealed significant news for the British tennis hero after the prolonged rumours regarding a big new apparel deal.

The former Wimbledon champion was shown wearing a skin-tight top made by American sports clothing brand Under Armour, and in the eyes of many reporters it was confirmation of a big decision he had made.

As reports continued to fly around that the US company had made an unexpected move for his primary clothing deal, the image appeared to add substance to the speculation.

Simon Briggs, the tennis correspondent of the Telegraph, noted, "unless the logo is deliberately faint, it looks as if Murray has made an unsuccessful attempt to cover it up".

Whoops! Murray's new deal with Under Armour slips out as tennis star fails to conceal logo http://t.co/4DKl0IEnjl pic.twitter.com/yAKZrvAh3G — Telegraph Sport (@TelegraphSport) December 12, 2014

While in Miami, Andy Murray didn't do a good job of hiding his likely new clothing deal (Telegraph UK) http://t.co/7FqqeRFYvW — Erik Gudris (@ATNtennis) December 13, 2014

According to the Daily Mail, the finances of this new deal are likely to be short of the estimated $4 million annual payment from Adidas, partly because Murray is understood to want to continue using their shoes.

Murray has been in intensive off-season training in his usual base of Miami after a mixed season which has seen him take numerous big decisions with his coaching team and schedule - plus, of course, getting engaged to long-term girlfriend Kim Sears.

