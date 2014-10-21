The top female tennis players in the world looked stunning as the WTA Finals were launched in Singapore recently.

Tennis' leading ladies put on a show, but Maria is not impressed

The night was full of glitz and glamour as the top eight players in the world ditched their tennis gear for formal attire to kick off the elite season-ending tournament.

The likes of Serena Williams, Ana Ivanovic, Eugenie Bouchard and Caroline Wozniacki appeared to have a whale of a time, but one of the ladies didn’t look impressed at all.

As this photo shows, Maria Sharapova (second from right) didn’t look very impressed at all:

And the pic of the night...:) pic.twitter.com/x9t3ajMTb1 — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) October 18, 2014

The Russian superstar was asked why she liked the photo by Sports Illustrated, and we couldn’t help but notice the sarcasm in her answer.

"Just because it’s like a thousand words in one picture. It’s incredible. Can’t wait to write a book. Those are the moments where I’m like, ‘Oh, my goodness. I just wrote a whole chapter in one evening.'

"Yeah, looked like a lot of fun, huh? Love those things."

Bouchard’s take on the evening was particularly interesting:

Let the Hunger Games begin 😉 pic.twitter.com/P9Gxm7VMQV — Eugenie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) October 18, 2014

However the rest of the players seemed to enjoy the event, if these behind-the-scenes selfies are anything to go by:

On the court, defending champion Williams kicked off her title defence by beating Ivanovic, while Bouchard went down to Simona Halep.