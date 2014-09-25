News

Tennis player's showboating goes spectacularly wrong

Sometimes it's best not to show off, because you can be cocky one minute and flat on your face the next.

That's the lesson that was learned by world number 277 Jarmere Jenkins.

The 23-year-old thought he would try to show off and jump over the net during a match in California, but his showboating stunt went pretty spectacularly wrong.

As he attempted to hurdle the net for the second time, showing off to fans, he fell flat on his face and had to be helped by medics.

It was a bizarre and an amusing scene, but one which Jenkins will no doubt want to forget about quickly.

Source: YouTube

The hilarious fail occurred at the Futures tournament in Costa Mesa, which fans will not forget thanks to Jenkins's showmanship.

To Jarmere's credit, he proceeded to retweet a series of videos of the incident online, clearly embracing the opportunity to laugh at himself.



