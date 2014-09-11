Caroline Wozniacki has opened up about her split with Rory McIlroy, revealing the break-up wasn’t as ‘mutual and amicable’ as the golfer wants everyone to believe.

Caroline Wozniacki: The real story on Rory McIlroy

The 24-year-old tennis superstar says McIlroy called things off during a 10-minute phone call, the first half of which Wozniacki thought was a joke.

"I was shocked, I thought at least I would get a face-to-face or something but there was nothing. It was just a phone call and then I did not hear from him again."

"It kind of just ended and I don't think you expect yourself to be in a situation like that. You can't prepare yourself."

Speaking on In Depth With Graham Bensinger on Yahoo! News, Woniacki says the pair saw each other earlier that day and there was no indication of what was to come.

"I think I was in just a bit of a shock phase for a while.

However she says she has well and truly moved on.

“It's taught me a lot. I definitely learned a lot about myself, about relationships.

"I'm definitely on the other side now…I've moved on."

When asked about her ideal man she said: "I look for someone who's honest. That's the more important thing. Who's fun to be around, who doesn't take themselves too seriously.”

She wasn’t even afraid to have a dig at her ex-fiance: “I would like a taller guy so I can wear my heels.”

Out and about in Istanbul. It's been 3 years since I have worn heels on a normal day out. #feelsgood… http://t.co/K66BZcrSej — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) July 17, 2014

Wozniacki has seen a dramatic improvement in her tennis game since the split, going all the way to the US Open final where she was defeated by good friend Serena Williams.