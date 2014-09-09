Australia’s rising crop of tennis stars should keep an eye on Kei Nishikori if they want to learn a thing or two about staying grounded and living up to their potential.

What our Aussies can learn from Kei Nishikori

The 24-year-old from Japan had an incredible two weeks at the US Open, knocking off Novak Djokovic on his way to the final.

His bid to become the first Asian man to win a Grand Slam title fell just short, losing out to Marin Cilic in straight sets, but the quiet 10th seed probably won’t be resting on his laurels.

"You know, I'm disappointed, but it was a good two weeks," he said. "I learned from these two weeks.

"I think I showed my potential. I can beat anybody now. So if I can keep training hard and also practise hard, I think I have more chances coming up."

And it’s this kind of humble approach that the likes of Bernard Tomic and Nick Kyrgios should be modeling themselves on.

Tomic has long been regarded as a future top 10 player, but his attitude and ego always seem to hold him back.

Kyrgios has experienced a meteoric rise to fame over the last few months after his amazing run at Wimbledon.

One can only hope he doesn’t end up in the same boat as Tomic.

It was six years ago that Nishikori won an ATP title in Florida - the first by a Japanese player for 16 years – and announced himself to the tennis world and a nation obsessed with baseball and soccer.

Since then, the ups and downs of professional tennis have caused some to question his progress despite being touted as the ‘next big thing’.

For the last five years he has been there or there-abouts, hovering on the fringes of greatness but failing to reach the next level.

But at this year’s US Open he truly came of age, becoming the first Japanese man, and the first from an Asian nation, to reach a grand slam singles final.

“I think it brings good news for the tennis. A lot of young guys are coming up,” he said.

“For me, I didn't do well in grand slam these couple of years. Never make the semis or quarters. So that was the goal for this year, to make the semis. And I did it this year.”

Despite the obvious disappointment, Nishikori will rise from 11th in the world rankings to eighth after his inspired tournament and could see a bright side.

“I was a little bit tight and nervous, playing (my) first final,” he said.

“I was trying to concentrate, but it wasn't enough, I guess. Played too much tennis on the court these two weeks. Couldn't fight one more match.”