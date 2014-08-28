World No.1 tennis player Serena Williams demanded more US Open attention with her leopard print dress than she did with her straight sets victory over 18-year-old Taylor Townsend.

Serena Williams wins US Open match in leopard print

Although she was chasing her third consecutive US Open title and 18th grand slam singles crown, Williams's Nike leopard-print dress was causing the headlines.

EPSN’s Pam Shriver remarked the dress was “phenomenal,” prompting Serena to make a cat sound and scratching motion.

Serena Williams' 'sizzling' leopard-print dress turns heads at U.S. Open http://t.co/gTveRZtyNx pic.twitter.com/QhR3Uf6OIo — For The Win (@ForTheWin) August 27, 2014

Williams took her U.S. Open career record to 73-9 and will meet 81st-ranked Vania King after the American battled to a 6-3 3-6 6-3 victory over former French Open champion Francesca Schiavone of Italy.

The attention caused by her dress provided no distraction for Williams as she beat American Townsend 6-3 6-1. Then again, she is no stranger to making bold fashion choices, particularly in the opening night matches of the US Open. The leopard kit was reminiscent of her denim skirt in 2004.