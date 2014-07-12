Man arrested for threats against Kvitova

It should be a great time in the life of Czech tennis star Petra Kvitova, as she basks in the glow of winning her second Wimbledon title.

Man arrested for making threats against Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova

But there has been criticism back home of Kvitova's decision to establish residency in Monte Carlo for tax purposes.

And this has reportedly led to a man making threats over the telephone, about a "publicly known person," believed to be Kvitova.

The man was arrested because the threats were considered serious.

Monte Carlo residency is almost a rite of passage for any successful athlete, and dozens (probably hundreds) from many countries do it.

Among the tennis players are Serbia's Novak Djokovic, Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki, Canadian Milos Raonic, Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, Australia's Bernard Tomic, and on and on.

Kvitova's Monte Carlo residency is nothing new. But her winning the Wimbledon title and coming to Prague to show it off obviously sparked renewed criticism.

A Czech politician named Stanislav Huml said the player should be stripped of her Czech citizenship.

"I think that we should all have a long and hard think about the fact that if someone leaves the Czech Republic and becomes a member of another state, then they should lose their Czech citizenship. Because I don’t know that the few percent less in taxes that she stands to pay in a country like Monaco deflects from the fact that perhaps the Czech Republic actually helped her achieve some of her success," Huml told Radio Impuls, which explains that the top tax rate in the Czech Republic is 22 percent, as compared to Monaco's, which is ... zero.

As it is, the tax laws in the UK for visiting professional athletes who earn money there take a pretty solid bite of the prize money.