LMFAO’s Redfoo loses US Open qualifier

Eurosport | Tramlines
Stefan Gordy, better known as Redfoo of music group LMFAO, entered a US Open sectional qualifier and, well, it didn't go so well.

At the Chamisal Tennis Club in California, Gordy played Scott Gray, a California state champion (and 2012 high school graduate) and got waxed 6-1 6-2. Mr.

Foo was hampered by the curious fashion choice of basketball shoes, which left him slipping all over the court until he borrowed a pair of tennis shoes from a fan.

“I say it’s a success for me because the journey was so great, and I actually felt good out there,” Gordy said.

“[Gray] kicked my butt in the score, and he played great.”

Gordy has nurtured the dream of playing in a major tennis event for some time. He entered the court to the strains of "Heart of a Champion," his new song, which samples the distinctive grunt of his girlfriend Victoria Azarenka.

Gordy also lost in his mixed doubles opening match.

