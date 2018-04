Li Na has moved into the Australian Open final after sensationally knocking out No.2 seed Maria Sharapova.

Sharapova had lost just nine games before the semi final but could do nothing against Li Na who destroyed her in straight sets, 6-2 6-2.

Li Na will now meet the winner of the other semi-final between defending champion Victoria Azarenka and young gun Sloane Stephens.

More to come.