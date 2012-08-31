Australian tennis star Samantha Stosur delighted fans and viewers of the US Open when she broke out in a 'shuffle' following her win over Edina Gallovits-Hall.

Sam Stosur's 'shuffle' proves a US Open crowd-pleaser

The dance move was a salute to a special member of the crowd. Stosur had invited Redfoo, frontman of American electro band LMFAO, to sit in her box during the match.

So Stosur found a unique way to thank the tennis-mad musician for attending.

After shaking hands with Gallovits-Hall, right there on the court Stosur attempted LMFAO's signature dance move, made famous by their hit song 'Party Rock Anthem'.

"I thought maybe I would [do the dance], but then I thought I'd chicken out. Then I thought, I've got to do it," Stosur told reporters post-match.

Known for being a modest character, Stosur admitted she was unlikely to take to dancing fulltime.

"I'm sure I looked like a goose," she said.

"I'm waiting for someone to tell me if it was all right or not."