Australian teen star Bernard Tomic asked the chair umpire to remove his father from the stadium during a recent loss to David Ferrer.

Tomic wants dad gone after 'annoying' behaviour

The request was made after the 19-year-old held serve at 2-2 in the second set. During that game, television cameras showed his father and coach, John, shaking his head in disgust from the stands.

"He's annoying - I know he's my father - but he's annoying me," Tomic pleaded to chair umpire Cedric Mourier.

Later, Bernard tried to play down any rift with his father, claiming that his discussion with Mourier was about getting his racquets restrung. Yes, because, "If you see him, tell him to be quiet," is easily misinterpreted.

John Tomic has run afoul of tennis authorities before. In 2009, he ordered his son to leave the court during a match in Perth, leading to Bernard's suspension from ITF tournaments. He clashed with Tennis Australia one year later when he reportedly threatened to pull his son out of the country to play in Croatia.

Bernard was a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon in 2011. He advanced to the fourth round of this year's Australian Open and gained worldwide attention for his play and his model girlfriend, but he's struggled since, getting into a highly publicized police spat and limping to a 3-5 ATP record since.

