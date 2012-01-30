News

Djokovic wins Australian Open after longest match ever

John Edwards, with Reuters
Yahoo7 /

Serb Novak Djokovic has defeated Rafael Nadal in the longest Australian Open match ever contested.

After over five hours and 53 minutes of gruelling tennis the world no.1 triumphed 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 7-5, 6-7, 7-5 to win his third Australian Open title.

Nadal broke the world number one twice in an error-ridden first set before he won it 7-5 to take the early lead.

Novak Djokovic's powerful forehand finally started to find its range as he levelled at one-set each by grabbing the second set 6-4.

The world No.1 then raced through the third set to firmly turn the match in his favour.

Nadal fought for over an hour in a see-saw fourth set before finally winning the thrilling 88 minute stanza of play in a tiebreaker.

Djokovic then rallied late in the fifth set - after looking out on his feet - to end the epic final.

