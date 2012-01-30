Djokovic wins Australian Open after longest match ever

Serb Novak Djokovic has defeated Rafael Nadal in the longest Australian Open match ever contested.

After over five hours and 53 minutes of gruelling tennis the world no.1 triumphed 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 7-5, 6-7, 7-5 to win his third Australian Open title.

Nadal broke the world number one twice in an error-ridden first set before he won it 7-5 to take the early lead.

Novak Djokovic's powerful forehand finally started to find its range as he levelled at one-set each by grabbing the second set 6-4.

The world No.1 then raced through the third set to firmly turn the match in his favour.

Nadal fought for over an hour in a see-saw fourth set before finally winning the thrilling 88 minute stanza of play in a tiebreaker.

Djokovic then rallied late in the fifth set - after looking out on his feet - to end the epic final.