Bernard Tomic in stand-off with police

Police are outside the Gold Coast home of tennis star Bernard Tomic, waiting to interview him about a suspected traffic infringement on a Southport street.

Five police, including two senior officers and a forensic policeman, were on the road opposite the 19-year-old's house in Lenneburg Street, Southport.

It's believed the forensic officer followed Tomic to his home after tailing his orange high-performance BMW sports car.

Tomic has claimed a police officer wanted to ‘hit’ him after he was booked for three separate incidents while driving his bright orange BMW on the Gold Coast.

Just days after his elimination from the Australian Open at the hands of Roger Federer, Tomic said he was driving around with a friend enjoying his Australia Day.

“I got pulled over before for some other reason (not speeding).

“(Police officers) started getting a little bit aggressive, then this police officer wanted to hit me and it was very aggressive,” said a rattled Tomic.

“I don’t know what I’m doing – it’s like I’ve killed somebody.”

Tomic was somewhat in the dark as to why he was originally given a ticket, but did shed some light.

“Apparently I got a ticket for changing the route – not going the right way. It wasn’t a speeding fine or anything.

“They (gave) me three tickets today and one police officer feels like he wants to hit me and it’s not a good feeling.

“I’m okay; it’s just very difficult with all this happening... It’s Australia Day and I’m just trying to have fun with my mate,” he said.

Two senior police entered the Tomic home shortly after 1630 AEST and emerged a short time later.

Inspector Glenn Allen said it appeared that Tomic wanted to lay "some sort of complaint, although the nature of it was not clear".

"At this stage we are waiting for Tomic's lawyer to come," he told reporters.

"I don't know what he wants to make a complaint about at this stage but we'll judge that when he talks to his solicitor.

Insp Allan said exactly what sparked the incident was still being determined.

Tomic is still on his P-plates but has a special exemption to drive the high-performance BMW M3 sports car to and from training and other activities directly related to his tennis.

Tomic defended his right to be on the road.

“Absolutely, I was going to visit, doing my stuff, enjoying my day and had my things on and planned.

“If someone doesn’t like that and wants to stop that, I can’t do anything,” he said.

Tomic, shadowed by a close friend and his father John, appeared content to share his version of events with 7News.

Just last month, Tomic claimed he was being harassed by Gold Coast police after he was caught allegedly ‘hooning’ in his $150,000 sports car.

Insp Allen said two traffic infringement notices had been issued to Tomic relating to the conditions of his licence.

He said he had a discussion with the Tomic family about the alleged breaches, and it was too early for him to say whether police had made a mistake in issuing the tickets.

"There is a determination to be made about conditions in relation to his driving that will be decided at a later time," Insp Allen told reporters outside the house.

That will be determined by an inquiry if one is required, he said.

Insp Allen said the Tomic family is now considering whether or not to lay a complaint against police.

"Their options are to make a complaint to the Crime and Misconduct Commission or the Ethical Standards Command," he said, adding that the tennis star had been "understanding and reasonable".

If an investigation was held it would determine whether Tomic's sports car was to be taken from him, Insp Allen said.

It was up to the Tomic family's representative, former Gold Coast mayor Lex Bell, to determine whether an investigation would be held, he said.

"They're making a determination about whether they wish to make a complaint and we'll leave that up to them," he said.

Solicitor Lex Bell said at this stage the family doesn't have much to say.

"The matter is well under investigation and there's nothing further to be said at the moment," he told reporters outside Tomic's house.

He also refused to disclose the precise wording of the traffic infringement notices issued to Tomic on Thursday afternoon.

"He feels he is guiltless in the whole matter," Mr Bell said.