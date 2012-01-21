Hewitt books Djokovic showdown

Australia’s Lleyton Hewitt proved his best days are not behind him in staging a brilliant come-from-behind win over Canadian Milos Raonic.

After dropping the first set in just under 40 minutes, the South Australian, renowned for his fighting spirit, dug deep to down his six-foot-seven opponent 4-6 6-3 7-6 6-3.

In vintage Hewitt fashion, he grinded down Canada’s number one ranked male in just over three hours, calling on all his class and experience to eventually win in four grueling sets.

The telling blow came in the third set tie-break when Hewitt butchered two crucial set points before eventually taking his third opportunity to the immense delight of a packed Rod Laver Arena.

Raonic belted down several aces in excess of 220km/h but it was Hewitt’s cunning, crafty tennis at clutch moments that wore the mentally inferior 21-year-old down.

Hewitt fell to the ground in classic style as the wildcard celebrated a victory that will see him take on world number one Novak Djokovic in the fourth round on Monday.

Earlier Novak Djokovic embarrassed Nicolas Mahut by dropping just two games in his straight sets victory.

