TEAM NEWS: Ulinzi Stars name a strong squad to face Nakumatt

Cliff Kasait will start from the bench alongside Oscar Wamalwa

Oliver Ruto has been handed a start in Ulinzi Stars starting squad set to take on Nakumatt FC in a Kenyan Premier League match.

Ruto, who was a doubt for the fixtures, passed a late fitness test to make to the starting eleven.

Daniel Waweru also made it to the squad as well as John Kago and Masita Masuta.

Starting XI: Jacktone Odhiambo (GK), George Omondi, ), Hassan Mohamed Brian Birgen, Daniel Waweru, John Kago, Oliver Ruto, Michael Otieno, Bernard Ongoma Masita Masuta, Elvis Nandwa.

Reserve: James Saruni (GK), Oscar Injika, Oscar Wamalwa, Cylus Shitote, Benson Sande, Churchill Muloma, Cliff Kasuti.