TEAM NEWS: Gor Mahia unleash a strong attacking formation against Thika United

Coach Dylan Kerr has unleashed a strong attacking line-up as Gor Mahia prepares to take on Thika United in a Kenyan Premier League match.

Kerr gave Jacques Tuyisenge who missed the trip to South Africa last weekend, a starting role alongside Ivorian Ephraim Guikan and Kevin Omondi.

Francis Kahata will start from the bench alongside Meddie Kagare and Humphrey Mieno. George Odhiambo is out of the matchday squad.

Starting XI: Shaban Odhonji. Innocent Wafula, Raphael, Asudi, Charles Momanyi, Joash Onyango, Harun Shakava, Cercidy Okeyo, Lawrence Juma, Kevin Omondi, Jacques Tuyisenge, Ephraim Guikan.

Reserves: Fredrick Odhiambo, Humphrey Mieno, Ernest Wendo, Francis Kahata, Philemon Otieno, Samuel Onyango, Meddie Kagere.