Taylor makes huge call on Farah

The long-simmering feud between Jason Taylor and Robbie Farah at the Wests Tigers has reached a new low.

Exactly one week after appearing for the NSW Blues in State of Origin Game III, Farah has now been dropped to reserve grade by his coach.

He will not appear in the Tigers' crucial clash against St George Illawarra at ANZ Stadium on Sunday, with Taylor likely to instead use Dene Halatau and Elijah Taylor in the hooking role.

Farah told media late last season that Taylor had told him he would be playing reserve grade if he didn't move on from the club over the off-season.

It seems as though his coach has finally followed through on that threat with seven rounds to go this season.



