SEVEN NETWORK Harvey Norman Footy Formal Photos



COMPETITION TERMS AND CONDITIONS

By entering the “Harvey Norman Footy Formal Photos” Competition (“the Competition”), you are agreeing to the following terms and conditions:

1. STANDARD TERMS

1.1 Information on how to enter forms part of the terms of entry.

2. WHO CAN ENTER

2.1 Subject to clause 2.2, entry is open to all residents of Australia 18 years of age or older where the Channel Seven signal and its affiliated networks (“Affiliates”) signals are received.

2.2 Employees and their immediate families of the Seven Network (Operations) Limited, Ansible Pty Ltd, Harvey Norman Holdings Limited, and their associated agencies and companies are not eligible to enter.

3. HOW TO ENTER

3.1 The Competition commences on Saturday 21 April 2018 at 10:00am AEST and concludes on Sunday 23 September 2018 at 11:59pm AEST (“the Competition Period”).

3.2 In order to enter the Competition, Entrants must:

(a) submit High School Formal photos of past or present professional AFL football players via email to footyformalphotos@seven.com.au including full name and phone number, OR

(b) upload High School Formal photos of past or present professional AFL football players via the official Seven AFL Social Media platforms using the hashtag #footyformals @7AFL on Twitter (https://twitter.com/7AFL), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/7afl) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/7AFL/).

3.3 Further to Clause 3.2 above, past or present professional AFL football players are permitted to enter the competition by submitting photos of themselves at their own High School Formal, either directly to the Seven Network, or through the mechanism described in Cl 3.2.

3.4 Past or present professional AFL Football Players will be eligible for the prize determined by online votes, AND the prize judged by The Kick Panel. Members of the public who enter High School Formal Photos of past or present professional AFL Players will be eligible for the prize judged by The Kick Panel.

3.5 The Seven Network reserves the right to determine at its sole discretion if a photograph qualifies as an official entry, on the basis of whether or not the person depicted is a ‘Past or Present Professional AFL Player’.

3.6 Entries must be received within the Competition Period.

3.7 Entrants in the Competition may enter as many times as they like but each entry must be unique and:

(a) free from any claims, including copyright or trademark claims, by other parties;

(b) and Entrants must have the permission of any individual depicted in the photograph (and the permission of the parent/guardian in the case of any person depicted in the photograph who is still a minor at the time of entering the photograph)

3.8 Entrants agree to grant the Promoter a perpetual and non-exclusive licence to use, distribute, broadcast and sub-licence their entries in all media worldwide and acknowledge that they will not be entitled to any fee for such use.

3.9 Any cost associated with accessing the promotional websites is the entrant’s responsibility and is dependent on the Internet service provider used. The use of any automated entry software or any other mechanical or electronic means that allows an entrant to automatically enter repeatedly is prohibited and will render all entries submitted by that entrant invalid.

3.10 This competition is a game of skill and chance plays no part in determining the winner.

4. PRIZES

4.1 There will be Two (2) Prize Winners, who will win ONE (1) of the prize packages detailed in clause 4.2 below.

One winner will be the AFL Player who appears in the photograph that gains the most online votes. One winner will be the entrant whose photograph is selected as winner by The Kick Panel.

4.2

- Two (2) x Prize Package - Two (2) prize winners will receive One (1) of the following prizes:

- One (1) Harvey Norman Voucher valued at $4,000

TOTAL MAXIMUM PRIZE POOL VALUE - $8,000.00



Total maximum value for the prize is $8,000.00. Prize value is correct as at the date of printing. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for change in prize value between now and the ultimate date on which the prize is taken.

4.4 In the event that an element of a product prize outlined above is, for any reason not available, an equal or better prize will substituted in its place. The winner will have no claim to the element of the prize that is no longer available.

