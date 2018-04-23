SEVEN NETWORK Harvey Norman Footy Formal Photos
COMPETITION TERMS AND CONDITIONS
By entering the “Harvey Norman Footy Formal Photos” Competition (“the Competition”), you are agreeing to the following terms and conditions:
1. STANDARD TERMS
1.1 Information on how to enter forms part of the terms of entry.
2. WHO CAN ENTER
2.1 Subject to clause 2.2, entry is open to all residents of Australia 18 years of age or older where the Channel Seven signal and its affiliated networks (“Affiliates”) signals are received.
2.2 Employees and their immediate families of the Seven Network (Operations) Limited, Ansible Pty Ltd, Harvey Norman Holdings Limited, and their associated agencies and companies are not eligible to enter.
3. HOW TO ENTER
3.1 The Competition commences on Saturday 21 April 2018 at 10:00am AEST and concludes on Sunday 23 September 2018 at 11:59pm AEST (“the Competition Period”).
3.2 In order to enter the Competition, Entrants must:
(a) submit High School Formal photos of past or present professional AFL football players via email to footyformalphotos@seven.com.au including full name and phone number, OR
(b) upload High School Formal photos of past or present professional AFL football players via the official Seven AFL Social Media platforms using the hashtag #footyformals @7AFL on Twitter (https://twitter.com/7AFL), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/7afl) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/7AFL/).
3.3 Further to Clause 3.2 above, past or present professional AFL football players are permitted to enter the competition by submitting photos of themselves at their own High School Formal, either directly to the Seven Network, or through the mechanism described in Cl 3.2.
3.4 Past or present professional AFL Football Players will be eligible for the prize determined by online votes, AND the prize judged by The Kick Panel. Members of the public who enter High School Formal Photos of past or present professional AFL Players will be eligible for the prize judged by The Kick Panel.
3.5 The Seven Network reserves the right to determine at its sole discretion if a photograph qualifies as an official entry, on the basis of whether or not the person depicted is a ‘Past or Present Professional AFL Player’.
3.6 Entries must be received within the Competition Period.
3.7 Entrants in the Competition may enter as many times as they like but each entry must be unique and:
(a) free from any claims, including copyright or trademark claims, by other parties;
(b) and Entrants must have the permission of any individual depicted in the photograph (and the permission of the parent/guardian in the case of any person depicted in the photograph who is still a minor at the time of entering the photograph)
3.8 Entrants agree to grant the Promoter a perpetual and non-exclusive licence to use, distribute, broadcast and sub-licence their entries in all media worldwide and acknowledge that they will not be entitled to any fee for such use.
3.9 Any cost associated with accessing the promotional websites is the entrant’s responsibility and is dependent on the Internet service provider used. The use of any automated entry software or any other mechanical or electronic means that allows an entrant to automatically enter repeatedly is prohibited and will render all entries submitted by that entrant invalid.
3.10 This competition is a game of skill and chance plays no part in determining the winner.
4. PRIZES
4.1 There will be Two (2) Prize Winners, who will win ONE (1) of the prize packages detailed in clause 4.2 below.
One winner will be the AFL Player who appears in the photograph that gains the most online votes. One winner will be the entrant whose photograph is selected as winner by The Kick Panel.
4.2
- Two (2) x Prize Package - Two (2) prize winners will receive One (1) of the following prizes:
- One (1) Harvey Norman Voucher valued at $4,000
TOTAL MAXIMUM PRIZE POOL VALUE - $8,000.00
Total maximum value for the prize is $8,000.00. Prize value is correct as at the date of printing. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for change in prize value between now and the ultimate date on which the prize is taken.
4.4 In the event that an element of a product prize outlined above is, for any reason not available, an equal or better prize will substituted in its place. The winner will have no claim to the element of the prize that is no longer available.
4.3 In accepting the prize, the winners consent to participate in and co-operate with all reasonable media editorial requests, including but not limited to, being interviewed and photographed, and the winners grant the Promoter a perpetual and non-exclusive licence to use such footage and photographs in all media worldwide and the winners will not be entitled to any fee for such use.
4.4 If for any reason the winner does not accept the prize at the time stipulated by the Promoter, then the prize will be forfeited. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash and are not transferable or exchangeable.
4.5 Once the prize is accepted, the prize winner must deal directly with the Sponsor should there be any specific requests, queries, concerns or complications. It is a condition of accepting the prize that the winners must comply with all the conditions of use of the prize and Sponsor’s requirements. The total value of each voucher prize will expire three (3) years from the date of issue.
4.6 A Winner’s entry (including their name, image and/or voice, photograph, film and/or recording of the same and any other media editorial undertaken by the Winner in connection with this Promotion) may be used by the Prize Sponsor within Harvey Norman’s promotional assets for a period of 18 months after being announced the winning entry. The Winner will not be entitled for any fee for such use.
4.7 The winners agree they will not sell or otherwise provide their story and/or photographs to any media or other organisation.
4.8 Prizes detailed in clause 4.2 are not exchangeable or transferable.
4.9 Independent financial advice should be sought as tax implications may arise as a result of accepting the prize.
4.10 This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram or Twitter or Facebook. Any questions, comments or complaints about this promotion must be directed to the Promoter and not to Instagram or Twitter or Facebook. Instagram or Twitter or Facebook will not be liable for any loss or damage or personal injury which is suffered or sustained by an entrant, as a result of participating in the promotion (including taking/use of a prize), except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law.
4.11 Full details of prizes can be obtained by telephoning the Seven Network in each state on Sydney 02 8777 7777; Melbourne 03 9697 7777; Adelaide 08 8342 7777; Brisbane 07 3369 7777; Perth 08 9344 0777.
5. WARRANTIES
5.1 Entrants agree that they are fully responsible for any materials they submit via the Competition including but not limited to comments, videos and photographs (“Content”). The Promoter shall not be liable in any way for such Content to the full extent permitted by law. Entrants warrant and agree that:
i. they will not submit any Content that is unlawful or fraudulent, or in breach of any intellectual property, privacy, publicity or other rights, defamatory, obscene, derogatory, pornographic, sexually inappropriate, violent, abusive, harassing, threatening, objectionable with respect to race, religion, origin or gender, not suitable for children aged under 15, or otherwise unsuitable for publication;
ii. their Content shall not contain viruses or cause injury or harm to any person or entity;
iii. they will obtain prior consent from any person or from the owner(s) of any property that appears in their Content, and they have permission of the parent/guardian in the case of any person depicted
in a photograph who is still a minor at the time of entering the photograph into the competition;
iv. they are the owner of copyright in the Content, or they have obtained full prior consent from any person who has jointly created or has any rights in the Content, and the Content does not infringe
the rights of any third party;
v. they consent to any use of the Content which may otherwise infringe the Content creator’s/creators’ moral rights pursuant to the Copyright Act 1968 (Cth) and warrant that they have the full authority
to grant these rights; and
vi. they will comply with all applicable laws and regulations, including without limitation, those governing copyright, content, defamation, privacy, publicity and the access or use of others'
computer or communication systems.
5.2 Entrants acknowledge that the public will have the capacity to comment on the Content, and will not hold the Promoter or Sponsor liable for the publication of any comments, whether derogatory, offensive, racist, defamatory or otherwise, posted in relation to the Content.
6. HOW TO WIN
6.1 There will be two (2) prize winners in total drawn from the national pool of entrants:
(a) One (1) photograph will be voted best by an online vote conducted via Twitter https://twitter.com/7AFL. The voting commences Saturday 22/9/18 at 12.00 noon AEST and closes on Friday 28/9/18 at 24.00 midnight AEST. The AFL Player depicted in this photograph is deemed a winner, and will receive the Harvey Norman Voucher prize. The Seven Network reserves the right to select photographs, from the total pool of entries, that will be able to be voted on, to determine the winner of this prize.
(b) One (1) photograph will be judged by ‘The Kick’ panel to be the funniest, with the judging to be undertaken between Saturday 22/9/18 at 12.00 noon AEST and Friday 28/9/18 at 24.00 midnight AEST. The entrant who submits this photograph is deemed a winner, and will receive the Harvey Norman Voucher prize.
6.2 Any individual person may only submit a vote once. If the Promoter determines at its sole discretion, that any individual person has voted on more than one occasion all votes by that individual will be deemed invalid, and the photograph which is in reception of the infringing votes may be removed from the competition.
6.3 The Prize Winner announcement for both prizes will take place during the broadcast of The Kick on Saturday 29/9/18.
6.4 The Prize Winners will be will be notified by telephone or via social media by the Promoter within two business days after the announcement on The Kick on 29/9/18.
6.5 The Promoter’s decision is final and the Promoter will not enter into correspondence regarding the result.
6.6 It is a condition of accepting the prize that the winner may be required to sign a legal release in a form determined by the Promoter in its absolute discretion.
6.7 The Promoter may in its absolute discretion deem entries invalid subsequently to a winner being notified or a winner’s name being announced if it is discovered that the winner did not enter the Competition in accordance with these terms and conditions, or the online voting process was in breach of these Terms and Conditions. In these circumstances, no additional draw will be conducted.
7. NO LIABILITY
7.1 In the case of the intervention of any outside act, agent or event which prevents or significantly hinders the Promoter’s ability to proceed with the Competition on the dates and in the manner described in these terms and conditions, including but not limited to vandalism, power failures, tempests, natural disasters, acts of
God, civil unrest, strike, war, act of terrorism, the Promoter may in its absolute discretion cancel the Competition and recommence it from the start on the same conditions, subject to state government legislation.
7.2 Seven Network (Operations) Limited, and their associated agencies and companies will take no responsibility for prizes damaged or lost in transit, or late, lost or misdirected mail.
7.3 Seven Network (Operations) Limited, and their associated agencies and companies will not be liable for any misadventure, accident, injury, loss (including but not limited to consequential loss) or claim that may occur:
a) during the entry process or the draw;
b) in the acceptance, participation or use of any element(s) of the prize;
c) as a consequence of late, lost or misdirected mail;
d) due to the broadcast of any program relating to the Competition or the publication of any material, including any statements made by any compere, staff member, journalist, other entrants or any other person;
e) in relation to failure of an SMS entry message to be received by the Promoter on account of technical problems or traffic congestion; or
f) arising from or related to any problem or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines or mobile communications network related to or resulting from participation in this promotion.
7.4 Seven Network (Operations) Limited assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries, and reserves the right to take any action that may be available, subject to state government legislation.
7.5 If for any reason the Competition is not capable of running as planned, due to causes including but not limited to tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Competition, the Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, take any action that may be available, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Competition, subject to state government legislation.
8. PROMOTER’S DETAILS
8.1 The Promoter is Seven Network (Operations) Limited (ABN 65 052 845 262) of Level 2, 38-42 Pirrama Road, Pyrmont, NSW 2000
8.2 The Sponsor is Harvey Norman Holdings Limited, (ABN 54 003 237 545) of A1 Richmond Rd, Homebush West, NSW 2140
8.3 Entry details remain the property of the Promoter. Harvey Norman Holdings Limited, on behalf of Seven Network (Operations) Limited and its related entities is collecting the entrant’s personal information on behalf of Seven for the purpose of conducting and promoting this Competition (including for the purpose of identifying and notifying winners and understanding Seven’s audiences). Seven will handle the entrant’s personal information in accordance with Seven’s Privacy Policy which is available on its website at www.sevenwestmedia.com.au (and which contains information regarding how you can access your personal information, correct it and/ or make a complaint about our handling of your personal information). By providing your personal information below, you agree to the terms of the Privacy Policy. Without limiting the foregoing, Seven may disclose the entrant’s personal information to its related entities, business partners and external service providers for research and profiling purposes as well as other purposes reasonably related to the entrant’s relationship with Seven. In addition, by entering this competition, you consent to Seven using your personal information for the purpose of Seven and its related entities sending you information regarding programs, products and services available through them and/ or through their business partners, and to Seven from time to time sharing your personal information with carefully selected business partners for the purpose of them sending you such information directly. We will always provide you with the ability to opt out of those communications. www.sevenwestmedia.com.au