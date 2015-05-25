Spurs stars excited for historic Sydney FC clash

Excitement is building in the Australian football community as English Premier League powerhouses Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea embark on a historic trip to Australia for one-off friendlies with A-League runners up Sydney FC.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, we sat down with Spurs captain Hugo Lloris and star player Harry Kane to get their take on the upcoming fixture, and find out what they made of the recently-finished EPL season.

Is the team looking forward to coming to Australia?

Lloris: Our first thought is that we want to finish the season well, but of course it will be very interesting to go to Sydney. It will be the first time there for a lot of us and it will be nice to see how important football is over there.

What parts of Sydney are you excited to see?

Lloris: Sydney is a fantastic city and we always relish the prospect of playing in fantastic stadiums in front of big crowds such as this. Going to Sydney is a good opportunity for us and we will enjoy our time over there and relax and be open to our fans.

I’m looking forward to seeing the Sydney Harbour Bridge and of course the Sydney Opera House. There’s a lot to do and it’s a good opportunity for us to spend time together as a squad outside of the training ground, it’s a different mindset and we are looking forward to it.

Kane: I can’t wait to go to Sydney and see the Opera House – something that’s always stood out to me. And of course our fans out there, I’m looking forward to seeing too.

How much do you know about Sydney FC and the A-League?

Kane: The A-League is an up-and-coming league and they’re [Sydney FC] going to give us a real test. There’s a few players I know who’ve played in both the Premier League and the A-League; you’ve got the likes of Robbie Fowler, Emile Heskey, Harry Kewell, Dwight Yorke - who are all top players.

Lloris: I only know a bit about Sydney FC because Alessandro Del Piero played there but it’ll be nice to experience and learn about football from a long way away.

Is it a privilege to be able to showcase Australian football to the rest of the world?

Lloris: We know rugby and cricket is big in Australia, but football is growing. We are really looking forward to seeing our fans on the other side of the world and hopefully putting on a good game for them.

What have you made of the team’s performance in the EPL this season?

Lloris: It’s important to keep our ambitions high. We could have done better this season but we could have done worse too. The important thing was that it was a year of transition with the new manager and his philosophy of work and I hope next season will be a success.

Next season we need to be more consistent and we need to work hard and manage the season well individually and collectively. Sometimes you need a bit of luck too but the gap between us and the teams above is not big, but to close that gap we need to keep our focus.

