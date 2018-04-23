Brosque's big barbs ahead of Victory semi-final

Sydney FC's skipper has plenty of swagger.

That's because Alex Brosque believes Melbourne Victory can't forget the Sky Blues' seven-match Big Blue winning streak the premiers will take into Saturday's A-League semi-final showdown.

The notoriously antagonistic rivalry is edging into hoodoo territory, and Sydney's skipper is certain the record is Kevin Muscat's achilles heel.

"It gives us a lot of confidence and psychologically I'm sure it will be playing on their mind," Brosque said.

"Seven wins in a row is something pretty good, especially when you consider it's the Big Blue - it's a big match.

"I know what it can be like to have certain records over certain teams and it does play on your mind.

"I know they'll be thinking about it as much as they'll try to forget about it and come with a certain aggressive style and game plan."

Only a fortnight ago, the Sky Blues scraped a 1-0 win courtesy of Bobo's 27th goal of the season.

The fact it was so hard-fought suggests this knockout clash has the potential to stretch out as long as last season's grand-final penalty shootout - that is, if Besart Berisha can't produce another winner as outrageous as his 89th-minute bicycle kick that got Victory past Adelaide United on Sunday.

There will be no love lost when Sydney FC plays Victory. Pic: Getty More

But Brosque backed outgoing coach Graham Arnold's ability to "pick teams apart" and take Sydney within one match of back-to-back titles before he leaves to take over the Socceroos.

"It's no secret that three years out of four, Arnie's made it to this stage," he said.

"He's very good at what he does. Our record over them has been a result of exactly that.

"That's why he's got the national team job. Arnie's a very good coach, he's very smart and he knows how to get us around Melbourne."

The question is whether this is the last time Brosque lines up against Victory before the off-contract 34-year-old draws the curtain on his 17-year career.

The club's hierarchy have been trying to convince the former Socceroo to go around one more time, and Brosque himself said he was saving a final call on his future until the end of the season.

"I was probably a few months ago a bit more set on my decision, but more recently I've been thinking about it a little bit more," he said.

"I'm not going to let it add any emotion to the game at all ... the more I over-think things probably the worse it will be.

"I need a good break after this season. I look forward to winning the grand final and I'll make a decision after that."