Surprise package Liverpool like 2005 Champions League winners - Garcia

Luis Garcia has seen this before, felt it before.

Liverpool and the Champions League. Those special feelings. Memorable nights, unforgettable victories, the momentum building and building. Europe’s premier club competition tantalisingly within reach.

For 2005, read 2018. Then, as now, a side unfancied at the start of the competition has managed to go deep. On Tuesday, Jurgen Klopp’s side will begin their semi-final with Roma. The Reds, suddenly, are favourites to book their place in next month’s final in Kiev.

The city is buzzing – half of it, anyway. Liverpool fans have a nose for a European run, and they can certainly smell this one. It’s set up for another one of those Anfield nights.

Garcia knows all about them, of course. The Spaniard was the hero of Liverpool’s glorious 2005 campaign, his goals in wins over Juventus in the quarter-final and then Chelsea in the semi-final ensuring his place in Reds folklore. He’ll be at Anfield on Tuesday night, and he is guaranteed the warmest of receptions. The Kop will sing about sangria and football heaven at some point.

“I can’t wait!” Garcia tells Goal as he looks ahead to the tie. “There’s nothing like a big European night at Anfield. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Garcia’s three years at Anfield were, in many ways, defined by those big European nights he speaks of. In his three seasons, Liverpool reached two Champions League finals, winning one and losing one. Rafa Benitez’s side were far from the best around, but consistently found ways to punch above their weight.

Chelsea, Juventus, Milan Barcelona, and later Arsenal, Inter and Real Madrid all fell victim to that irresistible combination of a confident team and a passionate Anfield. The resemblance with the current team are obvious, even if the styles of the sides are very different.

“Yes, I see the similarities,” Garcia says. “Like in 2005, I don’t think people expected Liverpool to be here.

“Obviously they had to battle really hard just to get into the top four last season, and so to now be in the semi finals and having a great chance to go further, I think they’ve surprised a lot of people.

“It’s not been lucky though. They’ve shown the team spirit and the quality that they have, and with the likes of Salah and co, they have given belief to their supporters. Having beaten Manchester City in the last round, they will not be afraid of any challenge now, that’s for sure.”

The general consensus, albeit one that Klopp is quick to dismiss, is that Liverpool have had a stroke of good fortune in drawing Roma at this stage. The Italians, after all, are the real surprise of the competition. While the giants of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich duel it out in the other semi-final, Liverpool take on a team that has never won a European trophy, and has only once before been at this stage.

“I think when the draw was made Liverpool were happy,” Garcia says. “That is not me saying that Roma are an easy team to play against or anything, but when you consider that the alternatives were Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, you can see why you would feel this gives the team a better chance to progress.

“Roma showed how strong they are in the last round against Barcelona, but if we are talking about the chance to reach the final, I think this is the game which gives Liverpool the best possible opportunity.”

