Super Svitolina secures Rogers Cup as Wozniacki final hoodoo continues

Elina Svitolina made it five wins from as many WTA Tour finals in 2017 as she produced a hugely impressive display to beat Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets and win the Rogers Cup.

While Wozniacki has repeatedly fallen at the last hurdle this year, losing each of the six finals she has contested, Svitolina seems to have developed a welcome habit of rising to the occasion with a title on the line.

The Ukrainian had to work hard to take the first set on Sunday, but proved far too strong for Wozniacki in the second, ultimately triumphing 6-4 6-0 to earn her third WTA Premier 5 tournament win of the year.

The fifth seed in Toronto, Svitolina had beaten Venus Williams, Garbine Muguruza and Simona Halep to reach the final and this latest impressive win edges her closer to Karolina Pliskova's number-one ranking.

Svitolina's resolute defence was key to her victory over Wozniacki, who was guilty of increasingly frequent unforced errors as she tried in vain to make an impact.

Wozniacki twice came from a break down early on to pull level at 4-4 in a first set that featured plenty of lengthy rallies.

Yet from that point on, it was one-way traffic, Svitolina looking increasingly assured as the Dane faltered.

The former world number one has now lost all 12 sets in the finals she has played this season, a loose forehand ending her hopes on this occasion.