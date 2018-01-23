Super Bowl 52: Patriots elect to wear white

New England is sticking to its superstition.

The Patriots have elected to wear their white road jerseys over their blue home uniforms in Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis against the Eagles, the team announced Tuesday.







New England will serve as the home team and has the choice to decide which jersey to wear. The Patriots are 3-0 dressed in white in Super Bowls under coach Bill Belichick and teams that have worn white have won 12 of the last 13 championships, according to ESPN.