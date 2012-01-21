Sunday night blockbuster LIVE on Seven: Tomic v Federer

Aussie young gun Bernard Tomic will carry the hopes of a nation tomorrow night as he confronts Swiss master Roger Federer in a primetime blockbuster on Channel Seven.The teenage prodigy takes to Rod Laver Arena with coverage starting LIVE on Seven at 6.30pm AEDT.In a grand slam night for fans, the pair will be followed by women's world number one Caroline Wozniacki and Serbian Jelena Jankovic.Also on Seven earlier in the day, world number three Victoria Azarenka and Spanish star Rafael Nadal will take turns on centre court, while 2011 Australian Open winner Kim Clijsters battles the woman she defeated for the trophy last year, Chinese hope Li Na.Coverage of the Australian Open will start at 10.30am AEDT LIVE on Channel 7 and continues until 6pm. LIVE coverage then switches to 7TWO until 6.30pm when it returns LIVE to Seven through to the close of play.

Sunday January 22

Australian Open 2011 - Day 7

Televised matches on Seven to include:

DAY SESSION

AZARENKA, Victoria (BLR) [3] vs BENESOVA, Iveta (CZE)

LOPEZ, Feliciano (ESP) [18] vs NADAL, Rafael (ESP) [2]

CLIJSTERS, Kim (BEL) [11] vs LI, Na (CHN) [5]

NIGHT SESSION

TOMIC, Bernard (AUS) vs FEDERER, Roger (SUI) [3]

WOZNIACKI, Caroline (DEN) [1] vs JANKOVIC, Jelena (SRB) [13]

Telecast times (LIVE nationally from 10.30am AEDT)

10.30 am - 6pm LIVE on 7 in Sydney and Melbourne

9.30 am - 10am LIVE on 7 TWO in Brisbane. 10am - 6pm LIVE on 7 in Brisbane

10am - 6pm LIVE on 7 in Adelaide

7.30 am - 8am LIVE on 7 TWO in Perth. 8am-6pm LIVE on 7 in Perth

6pm – 6.30pm LIVE on 7TWO in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth

6.30pm - 12.30am (Close Of Play) LIVE on 7 in Sydney and Melbourne

6.30pm - 11.30pm (COP) on 7 in Brisbane

6.30pm - 12am (COP) on 7 in Adelaide

6.30pm - 9.30pm (COP) on 7 in Perth