Suarez is a killer – Valverde claims striker is showing 'good signs'

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde labelled Luis Suarez "a killer" and he can see good signs from the out-of-form forward.

Suarez has scored just three La Liga goals in eight games and again failed to net on Saturday, but Barca still claimed a 2-1 win over Sevilla at Camp Nou.

Even with the Uruguay international below his best, Valverde's men are four points clear at the top – and 11 points ahead of rivals Real Madrid, who host Las Palmas on Sunday.

Despite getting few goals from the 30-year-old, Valverde said there were positives to take from Suarez's recent displays.

"We talk a lot about Suarez lately, but I'm pleased to have him because of how he works and all the things he gives us," he said.

"He is a killer.

"Despite the fact he's not scoring lately, he always has chances, [against Sevilla] too. And that is a good sign."

Barca return to action after the international break with a trip to Leganes on November 18.