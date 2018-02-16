Stern warning: Adam Silver's threat to dump one-and-done rule ignores its impact on game's growth

Thaddeus Young doesn't remember the date from his freshman year, his only year, at Georgia Tech. He remembers the occasion, though. He and his classmates were involved in a basketball practice. There were four recruited first-year Yellow Jackets in 2007-08. Coach Paul Hewitt observed their various petty crimes against the game of basketball and called them all together for a discussion.
Or, more accurately, a harangue.
"He told us, ‘All of your high school coaches should be in jail for child abuse, because they didn’t teach you anything,’" Young told Sporting News. "There was a lot of learning that first couple weeks when I got there."
You may not be aware, but Young is a pioneer. Now in his 11th season in the NBA, averaging 12.1 points and 6.0 rebounds for the pleasantly surprising Pacers, Young was part of the initial draft class affected by the league’s age-limit rule. He was one-and-done before we had a name for it.
There had been players before Young and his draft classmates who had gone to college for a single season and then entered the NBA Draft. Corey Maggette and Luol Deng did it from Duke, Marvin Williams from North Carolina, Carmelo Anthony from Syracuse and Chris Bosh from Young’s alma mater. However, not until the NBA made it mandatory for high school seniors to wait a year before entering the draft — they are not "forced" to attend college, as many inaccurately insist — did this become a controversial practice.
It has become a centerpiece of the college basketball conversation in the dozen years since it was introduced, devolving into what might be called polemic, as Kentucky coach John Calipari made such prospects the foundation of his rejuvenation of the Wildcats program, and later Duke legend Mike Krzyzewski fully embraced the practice of pursuing the nation’s top high school prospects.
It is so deeply ingrained in the game’s discourse that when NBA commissioner Adam Silver sat down for an interview in November with ESPN’s Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic, they believed it to be compelling enough to include as a part of a conversation that involved such topics as resting superstars in regular season games and changes to the draft lottery.
That was no surprise. His response was.
"I think something has to change," Silver said. "It’s clearly not working for the college game … From our standpoint, if the players in that one year of college aren’t getting the kind of development we like to see them get coming into the NBA, aren’t playing in the NCAA Tournament, aren’t competing against top-notch competition, I think we have to take a step back and figure out if we’re better off taking those players at a younger age and working on their training and development full-time."
There was much that was problematic about what Silver said that day, including his assertion the concept of one-and-done hasn’t worked for the college game. The 2017 NCAA Tournament was the third-most watched in 24 years, the Final Four saw a 21 percent increase in audience over the prior year and Division I attendance nationally has steadily held in the neighborhood between 27-28 million fans per season since the age limit was introduced.
It was what he didn’t say, though, that was most jarring. He didn’t say whether one-and-done was working for the NBA. That’s probably for the best, because his tone and the underlying theme of his message suggests a belief it has not been beneficial to the NBA.
In fact, one-and-done has been a bonanza for the league. Silver and the league’s owners should be aware of this before they tinker with something that has helped lead the league to its current prominence.
1. Scouting
When former commissioner David Stern introduced the concept of a 19-year age limit for draft entry in 2005, the league had gone through a decade in which roughly three dozen players had attempted to join the league after completing high school. Many failed to ever play a game. Some became solid NBA contributors. A few became Hall of Fame-level superstars: Tracy McGrady, Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, most notably.
Stern’s message after the rule had been adopted centered primarily on this concept: "From the business perspective, it’s better for our teams to be able to see a player after he has played against harder competition … We just think that the opportunity to see those skills develop another year outside the NBA, and have our teams make wiser decisions about them, is important."
By the late 1990s, after Garnett had entered the 1995 draft and become the first high schooler to make that jump in two decades, it was common to see NBA scouts scattered throughout high school gyms and at summer camps and tournaments.
I attended a high school game in Childersburg, Ala., in February 2000 — about a 45-minute ride from Birmingham — that involved top prospect Gerald Wallace. The pro scouts in the stands nearly doubled the size of the crowd that night, and there were agents and financial managers there, as well.
"Clearly, in a college environment, it’s a better situation to evaluate than the high schools," one Eastern Conference player personnel exec told Sporting News.
An elite prospect such as Duke’s Marvin Bagley III has the ability to dominate nearly every high school game in which he plays. Arizona freshman Deandre Ayton even admitted to SN in December that he "took a lot of plays off" in high school because he did not feel challenged by the competition at that level. The greatest challenge for current high school senior Romeo Langford of New Albany, Ind., is chasing down the state’s career scoring leader, Damon Bailey. He’s averaging more than 35 points per game as a high schooler.
"It’s much better for us to watch them against college competition," said an Eastern conference scout. "Seeing Marvin Bagley against a great college defense makes a statement. It means way more than seeing him against high school kids."
Sporting News consulted four men who work in the business of scouting prospects, and all said the opportunity to evaluate prospects performing at the college level assists them in building a profile of a player’s potential.
This hasn’t prevented the occasional disastrous top pick from entering the league. Anthony Bennett would be the most obvious example, although it would have been hard to find many in June 2013 who believed he was the draft’s best prospect. It so happened that one person who did was holding the No. 1 overall pick: GM Chris Grant of the Cavaliers. He lost that job less than a year later.
However, the one-and-dones who have been prominent picks have, on balance, been extremely successful.
"There’s no doubt that as you’re watching a 17-year-old grow into an 18/19-year-old NBA prospect, there’s no question the higher level you get to eyeball him at, the more helpful it is in determining whether a guy is going to be a good NBA player or not," said college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla, who covers the draft for ESPN.
"That’s why baseball drafts 40 rounds, because oftentimes they’re taking high school players who are going to flame out. It’s harder to evaluate a player at the high school level than if he’s playing in the ACC or Big 12."
2. Development
Following the introduction of the rookie salary cap in advance of the 1995 draft — which drastically reduced the incentive for prospects to enter the league as polished products who could command contracts on the order of Glenn Robinson (10 years, $112 million in 2017 dollars) — Garnett filed for early entry and became the No. 5 overall pick.
His eventual success made the practice more common, enough so that by the time the age limit was introduced there had been 40 players to enter the draft directly out of high school. Nearly all of those players ranked with the elite prospects in their high school classes. Seven were rated the No. 1 prospect in their respective classes.
Only nine of the preps-to-pros prospects were eventually chosen to participate in at least one NBA All-Star Game.
Of the 28 players selected for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, 11 entered the draft as one-and-done prospects.
"We’re really not equipped to develop them at the NBA level," one Eastern Conference scout told SN. "We would have to invest much more into the G League staff to do the same work. We take for granted what they get taught in college."
The evidence shows that players who enter the NBA after a year of college rather than directly out of high school are better prepared to handle all that comes with being a pro, including the game of basketball.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams is in the position that might lead him to complain bitterly about the one-and-done rule. He has coached only two such players since the rule was introduced more than a decade ago, and rival Duke most likely will have four from this year’s team alone. Instead, Williams is most disturbed at how the reaction to the age limit has been "sensationalized" and would prefer those examining the rule to look at the facts.
"Tell me if there are as many mistakes as there were before. The answer is NO," Williams said. "Have the kids benefited from college a year? Most of them, yeah. Have they been hurt by it? Most of them NO. That’s the reality of it."
To get a sharper picture of the difference in the performance of one-and-done players vs. those from the preps-to-pros era, Sporting News looked for a fair sample size of early career development among each group. So we took those who entered the draft between 2007 and 2012 and examined their first six seasons as pros. Then we worked backward from 2005, the last draft in which high school players could enter, and examined the six prior draft classes to see how the preps-to-pros performed in their first six seasons.
The sample of players drafted in the age-limit period was larger: 52 one-and-dones as compared to 34 preps-to-pros. But the success of those who’d played in college was significantly greater.
Some of the key points:
— Only three of the preps who entered between 2000-05 were selected for the NBA All-Star Game in their first six seasons, for a total of nine appearances. Four of those were by LeBron James. Ten of the collegians were chosen as All-Stars a total of 21 times.
— The preps played in an average of 215 games in those six years and produced an average of 2,462 total points. The collegians played in 247 games and produced 2,957 points.
— Slightly less than 62 percent of the preps appeared in the playoffs in their first six seasons, for an average of 19 games total. The collegians’ percentage of playoff participants was 69 percent for an average of 18 games.
— 82 percent of the high school entrants played in the NBA, compared to 90 percent of the collegians.
— 26 percent of the high schoolers could be considered "busts," compared to 21 percent of collegians.
"No. 1, there’s no perfect rule. And we might as well forget that," Williams said. "LeBron didn’t make a mistake, Kobe didn’t make a mistake. There are some Korleone Youngs. But the number of mistakes, and how big those mistakes are, has been drastically reduced."
Thaddeus Young explained how Georgia Tech coaches introduced him and his classmates to basic terminology regarding, for instance, the defense of the pick-and-roll, such as "blue" and "red." He also said he became prepared for the league away from the floor.
"I think it just got me prepared mentally and physically for what this league is all about. The seasons are shorter, of course, but you still get acclimated to those plane rides, getting back and getting up and going to class, which will be like waking up and going to practice," Young said.
"There’s different ways, different routes you can take to get to your path to going to the NBA, but for me personally I was very happy and pleased I had a chance to go and experience college and enjoy my time there. It was short, but at the end of the day I did take full advantage of what college had to offer."
3. Promotion
One of the curiosities of Silver’s interview with the "Mike & Mike" program was his fixation on the fact the No. 1 overall picks in the past two NBA Drafts, Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz, were not members of college teams successful enough to reach the NCAA Tournament. It was almost bizarre to hear him extrapolate that the one-and-dones perhaps "aren’t playing in the NCAA Tournament, aren’t competing against top-notch competition."
It’s as if someone had pilfered the flat screen from his office, or canceled the league’s cable package. Because Simmons and Fultz are overwhelming exceptions.
Of the 110 one-and-done prospects to be selected since the 2007 draft, 85 performed on teams that reached the NCAA Tournament, a 77 percent success rate. Of those, 20 played in the Final Four. Even Bennett scored 15 points in his one tournament game.
Having those players appear on the NCAA Tournament stage has an enormous star-making benefit for the NBA, because the tournament is one of the most viewed sporting events on American television this side of the National Football League. Of the top 50 sports telecasts in total audience for the first half of 2017, 13 were NCAA Tournament telecasts. The North Carolina-Gonzaga championship game was watched by more people than any event save the decisive NBA Finals game, the College Football Playoff championship and a collection of NFL playoff games.
The NBA’s tremendous growth in audience, franchise value and revenue has occurred in the one-and-done era.
In 2007, the last year before the age limit kicked in and Kevin Durant was selected No. 2 overall, the average viewership for an NBA Finals game was 9.29 million. In 2017, it was 20.4 million, an increase of 120 percent.
All 30 teams in the league are now considered to be worth at least $1 billion, led by the Knicks at $3.3 billion. In January 2007, before the first one-and-done draft, Forbes estimated the most valuable team in the league to be the Knicks, at $592 million. Their value has grown by 457 percent, even though they pretty much stink.
It would stretch credulity to suggest this has nothing to do with the one-and-done era, and all one must do to recognize this is consider the escalation in interest for the NBA Summer League, which mainly comprises young players including those drafted a month prior.
College basketball made stars of De’Aaron Fox, Lonzo Ball and Jayson Tatum, and now fans are so eager to see how they might develop they eagerly tune into meaningless summer games and discuss what they see on Twitter. When players such as Kwame Brown, Darius Miles and Martell Webster entered the league, only recruiting analysts and college coaches knew much about them, and the excitement about their entry into the league was minimal.
If you tanked back in the day for Eddy Curry, you got 6,820 career points. Now, you might get Anthony Davis or Karl-Anthony Towns. Davis has 8,893 career points and has been in the league only six years. Towns is at 4,787 in year three.
They’ll be in this weekend’s NBA All-Star Game.
Conclusion
It should be noted that every person who spoke on the record for this piece expressed a preference that players be allowed to enter the draft out of high school: Williams, Young, Fraschilla and Krzyzewski among them.
This was true even for those who admitted they believed it was the wrong course for most prospects to follow.
"Because it’s America," Williams said.
"I want them to have the freedom to fail, so more kids will go to college," Fraschilla said.
Beyond the impact on those prospects who fail, however, the cost to the game would be considerable were the NBA to return to drafting high school prospects. The league would see diminishment in the scouting, development and promotion of their most valuable resource: the player pool.
The vast majority of players who entered the draft directly out of high school between 1995 and 2006 and actually made it became average to very good players. This is curious, given that nearly all of them were the very top prospects in their high school classes.
The one-and-done pool has minted stars at a far more reliable pace.
"In today’s day [and] age, these kids are more entitled to think they’re that good, and they like school even less. The whole mindset is different," one Western Conference scout told SN. "Instead of two or three guys trying, we might have 15 or 20.
"If college basketball thinks that’s good for the college game, they’re losing it. I’d rather have one-and-done than high school guys in the draft."