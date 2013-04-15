Sports world in mourning after Boston Marathon bombing

In the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombing, the sports world has come together sharing messages of support for those affected by the horror.

Social media was flooded by activity as shocking images of the incident emerged early on Tuesday morning, Australian time.

The explosions rocked the heart of central Boston where 27,000 took part in the race, and thousands attended to watch on.

Most of the seasoned athletes who lined up had finished hours before the bombs went off, such as Aussie Jeffrey Hunt who finished 8th.

But Paralympian Kurt Fearnley was nearby on the ground as the blasts were heard, and was straight on Twitter seeking more information.





Legendary Australian long-distance runner and Chef de Mission for the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Steve Moneghetti, was also in Boston during the race.



Moneghetti and 1986 race winner Robert de Castella were in town mentoring a group of young runners from the Indigenous Marathon Project, but they quickly took to social media to confirm all were safe and well.

It marked a sad day for marathon enthusiasts and broader sports fans alike.

In the United States the Boston Marathon is a revered event. Always held on Patriots Day, a public holiday in Massachusetts, the race is the oldest marathon in the world, having started in 1897.

This year, 23-year-old Ethiopian runner Lelisa Desisa Benti took race honours, crossing the finish line in a time of 2:10:22.