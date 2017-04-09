Sofapaka - Tusker Preview: Will it be another win for Batoto ba Mungu?

It is like supremacy battle here, two heavy weights playing against each other with three points at stake.

Last season, it was Sofapaka, who were struggling, but this time round, the brewers are the ones in an unfamiliar territory. Reinstated Batoto ba Mungu have managed to collect six points from three matches, three points more than the brewers, who recorded their first win last weekend against Chemelil, albeit controversially.

This is going to be a seventeenth meeting, and it is the 2009 champions, who are enjoying a superior record of seven wins, seven draws and two losses. With their current form, it might be another win for the revived former champions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sofapaka: One man, who will be keen to continue impressing, is George Maelo, he was excellent against Mathare last week and he is definitely in the mood to continue performing better. Veteran midfielder Charles Okwemba has been the backbone of this Sofapaka side. His experience will be of massive importance against the champions.

Tusker: Shafik Batambuze is proving to be a valuable player for the brewers. His crucial goals have helped the team and he definitely wants to do more. Jackson Macharia had a decent game last weekend against Chemelil, and the fans hope he will be given another chance to impress.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Sofapaka: Mathias Kigonya (GK), George Maelo, Jaffar Salim, Okoti Humphrey, Jonathan Mugabi, Mohamed Kilume, Paul Odhiambo, Michael Oduor Lumumba, Wanok Pate, Charles Okwemba and Kasibante James.

Tusker: David Okello, Collins Shivachi, Shafik Batambuze, Lloyd Wahome, James Situma, Cercidy Okeyo, Moses Ndawula, Anthony Ndolo, Jackson Macharia, Michael Khamati and Allan Wanga.