Small steps for alpine skiing in Australia

It's going to take some digging but Greta Small wants to help lift alpine skiing "out of the graveyard" in Australia.

Twenty years ago the sport, along with the nascent aerial skiing program, largely carried the hopes of a nation when it came to the Winter Olympics.

At the Nagano Games of 1998 slalom skier Zali Steggall claimed bronze - the only Australian medal of the Olympics - before going on to become world champion the next year.

Two decades later alpine skiing is languishing at the top level in Australia.

It's happened for a number of reasons: from the rise of freestyle skiing and snowboarding and the subsequent ability of those sports to claim funds, to losing skiers in their teens, to a flat out lack of results and talent.

Despite missing almost two years of skiing since the Sochi Games and modest support herself, Small wants to help in bringing about change.

The 22 year-old, who'll come up against the likes of American superstar Lindsey Vonn in the downhill on Wednesday, is regarded as one of Australia's best alpine prospects of the last decade with two top-eight performances at the Winter Youth Olympic Games of 2012.

She was 31st in the keenly contested super-G won by Ester Ledecka on Saturday in one of the biggest surprises in Winter Olympics history given the Czech is a world champion snowboarder.

"Everyone goes, 'Wow, Ester's result is such a shock', but she has five people working for her - she has a ski tech, two coaches, physio and her mum works for her fulltime," Small said.

"That's what it takes."

Small competes with funding of $15,000 a year from the Olympic Winter Institute and has also received a special grant from the IOC of about $30,000 over 18 months.

"It starts at the top and it trickles down," she says of alpine skiing in Australia which effectively needs top 10 World Cup results to get quota spots and funding.

"Look at the moguls program - Matt Graham and Britt (Cox) pretty much have (two-time Olympic medallist) Dale Begg-Smith to thank," Small said.

"That's pretty much what it will take I think to pull alpine out of the graveyard."

Small appreciates she's a long way from Begg-Smith's results in a sport that has huge numbers of registered competitors compared to many of the freestyle events but wants to give it a serious crack over the next few years.

"Four years ago where I thought I'd be coming into these Games I'm nowhere near that," she said.

"Two injuries definitely set me back.

"It's a tough sport - anyone that does it doesn't do it because it is easy."

Elsewhere on Wednesday figure skater Kailani Craine has her short program, Anton Grimus races the ski cross and in cross-country skiing Casey Wright, Aimee Watson, Phillip Bellingham and Callum Watson will participate in the team sprint.