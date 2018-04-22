Gestures calling for the former Wits captain's substitution has the opposite effect on the Soweto-born attacker

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Sibusiso Vilakazi says being booed by the club supporters will help him improve his game.

The 28-year-old was on the receiving end of boos from the Brazilians fans during their 1-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows in a PSL match at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in midweek.

Vilakazi along with Percy Tau, Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane were guilty of missing several clear-cut chances on the night.

“For me‚ I take it as a positive sometimes. Because I like a challenge‚” Vilakazi told the media.

“So it means that if you give me the boos it means that I have to do much better. At the same time you can’t make everybody happy," he said.

“When you’re in that field of play you just switch off‚ you are in a different zone‚ and you try to focus on what you can improve on at the time. But for me‚ the boos are a motivation. I find it very interesting," the attacker continued.

Frustrated supporters called for Vilakazi's substitution, but the South Africa international stated that it is a reminder for him to improve his performances.

“What has worked for them‚ I think‚ is their formation‚ and at the same time how they are able to adapt in that formation and make it their own‚” Vilakazi added.

“You can see‚ I don’t know‚ maybe a perfection in that which has brought them this far. Or maybe they are still getting better," he said.

“Because consistently they have won games with the 3-5-2‚ with two outsight strikers‚ or a right striker and one inside." the skillful forward explained.

“It’s worked for them and the coach has been able to instill a certain things in terms of belief and in terms of very good young players coming up in that team," he concluded.



Vilakazi, who joined the Tshwane giants from Bidvest Wits in July 2016, has hit the back of the net five times in 20 league games for the Brazilians this season.

Sundowns will take on Maritzburg United in the Nedbank Cup semi-final match at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.