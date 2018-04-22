Sharks upset Panthers as Eels finally get off the mark

Penrith Panthers missed the chance to make it a three-way tie at the top of the NRL standings after they suffered a 26-22 defeat to Cronulla Sharks on Sunday.

Despite the absences of key duo Paul Gallen and Wade Graham through injury, Cronulla upset the odds to stop their opponents joining St George Illawarra Dragons and New Zealand Warriors at the summit.

Centre Jesse Ramien grabbed a brace of tries in the impressive victory, while Valentine Holmes and Scott Sorenson also touched down for the hosts.

Penrith closed the gap with late scores from Isaah Yeo and Viliame Kikau, yet they ran out of time to complete the comeback as they slipped to a second defeat in 2018.

In the day's other fixture, Parramatta Eels finally got off the mark for the season at the seventh attempt, thrashing Manly Sea Eagles 44-10 at ANZ Stadium.

Mitchell Moses set up three scores and kicked 16 points for the Eels, who ran in seven tries to avenge a painful 54-0 loss against the same opponents in round two.

The only disappointment for the hosts was the loss of Jarryd Hayne with a recurrence of a hip injury. The 30-year-old, playing on the wing, was hurt while setting up Manu Ma'u for Parramatta's opening try.

As for Manly, the heavy defeat capped a difficult week both on and off the field. The club had banished Jackson Hastings to the reserve grade and fined captain Daly Cherry-Evans following two incidents during a trip to Gladstone earlier in the season.