Sergio aces famed hole for place in history

Sergio Garcia nailed an extraordinary hole-in-one at the Players Championship to seal a special place in golfing history.

The Spaniard continued the hot form that saw him claim the Masters last month, with an incredible ace at the famed par-three 17th at TPC Sawgrass.

In taming the famous 'Island Green,' Garcia became just the eighth player in tournament history to manage a hole-in-one at the treacherous par-three.

Garcia, like so many before him, has had his fair share of horror moments at Sawgrass' signature hole but this was undoubtedly his finest.

Despite claiming 'shot of the day' honours, Garcia finished six shots behind first round leaders William McGirt and Mackenzie Hughes, who entered the clubhouse on -5.

Adam Scott had rocketed into the lead thanks to a series of eye-catching birdies, including a monster 44-foot putt at the 14th.

However, the Aussie carded back-to-back double bogeys on 17 and 18 to finish the day three shots back at -2, alongside compatriots Jason Day and Aaron Baddeley.