Seahawks DT Jarran Reed reportedly under investigation in domestic assault case

Police are looking into a claim by a woman who said a Seahawks player assaulted her at a home in Bellevue, Wash., on April 27.

Bellevue police responded to a complaint from a woman who accused second-year defensive tackle Jarran Reed of assaulting her, according to Seattle television station KING.

KING reporter Alex Rozier said sources confirmed a domestic violence case is open, though no charges have been filed.

The Seahawks have not yet commented on the matter.

The 24-year-old Reed is a 6-3, 311-pound defensive lineman from Goldsboro, N.C.

The former Alabama star was a second-round draft pick last year and started six games for the Seahawks, recording 34 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.

Reed started 28 games for the Crimson Tide, helping the team win a national championship in 2015, after transferring from East Mississippi Community College, the junior college featured in Netflix program "Last Chance U."

The Seahawks did use two of six second-day draft picks on defensive linemen, taking Michigan State's Malik McDowell in the second round and drafting North Carolina's Nazair Jones in the third.