Saul and Meyer among those to have increased transfer value at European U21 Championship

The European U21 Championship came to an end on Friday evening, with Germany clinching the title following a 1-0 victory over Spain.
For many young players, the tournament was a chance for them to prove to big clubs that they are able to perform on the international stage.
Here are six players who have managed to do just that and attract the interest of teams from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.
SAUL NIGUEZ - SPAIN
The 22-year-old midfielder has been a pivotal part of Atletico Madrid for the last three seasons, shining in both La Liga and the Champions League, but he may be on the move this summer after a terrific Championship thus far. The Spaniard scored twice in the group stages, including an overhead kick against Macedonia, to help his side ease through to the semi-finals, eventually the final, and put himself near the top of Barcelona’s wishlist.
ALFIE MAWSON - ENGLAND
Although Mawson only signed for Swansea City last summer, a goal and two clean sheets could mean he is packing his bags again – with Spurs favourites to land the defender. England only conceded a single goal in the group stage, with the 23-year-old playing every minute of the three games and scoring the equaliser against Poland.
MAX MEYER - GERMANY
Already a target for Liverpool and Tottenham, a goal and an assist at the Euros have raised Meyer's profile even further. The German starred in his country’s wins over the Czech Republic and Denmark but with just a year left on his current contract at Schalke, the speedy winger may be available at a cut price this summer.
JOSE GAYA - SPAIN
The left-back made three appearances for Spain, and kept a clean sheet in his two starts to prove his worth to watching scouts. Gaya assisted Saul’s overhead kick in the 5-0 drubbing of Macedonia with a pinpoint cross, showing his ability to get forward, with Arsenal and Manchester City both reportedly watching the 22-year-old Valencia defender.
FEDERICO BERNARDESCHI - ITALY
With nine appearances for the Italian senior team already under his belt, Manchester United target Bernardeschi was always going to use the Under-21 Championships as a place to further showcase his talent. The winner against Germany to put Italy top of Group C was the Fiorentina winger’s best moment, but his mettle will be tested when he comes up against Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin in his country’s semi-final clash against Spain.
MILAN SKRINIAR - SLOVAKIA
Despite Slovakia missing out on the semi-finals by goal difference, Sampdoria defender Milan Skriniar certainly didn’t disappoint as he led by example, especially during their 3-0 win over defending champions Sweden. The 22-year-old, who is reported to be nearing a switch to Inter, can also play in defensive midfield and was deployed there by the full national team during Euro 2016.