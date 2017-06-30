Saul and Meyer among those to have increased transfer value at European U21 Championship

The European U21 Championship came to an end on Friday evening, with Germany clinching the title following a 1-0 victory over Spain.

For many young players, the tournament was a chance for them to prove to big clubs that they are able to perform on the international stage.

Here are six players who have managed to do just that and attract the interest of teams from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.





SAUL NIGUEZ - SPAIN









The 22-year-old midfielder has been a pivotal part of Atletico Madrid for the last three seasons, shining in both La Liga and the Champions League, but he may be on the move this summer after a terrific Championship thus far. The Spaniard scored twice in the group stages, including an overhead kick against Macedonia, to help his side ease through to the semi-finals, eventually the final, and put himself near the top of Barcelona’s wishlist.





ALFIE MAWSON - ENGLAND









Although Mawson only signed for Swansea City last summer, a goal and two clean sheets could mean he is packing his bags again – with Spurs favourites to land the defender. England only conceded a single goal in the group stage, with the 23-year-old playing every minute of the three games and scoring the equaliser against Poland.





MAX MEYER - GERMANY









