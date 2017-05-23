Saudi Arabia 'very confident' ahead of Socceroos clash, says Arthur Papas

Having spent the past three months in the Middle Eastern kingdom, Arthur Papas has claimed Saudi Arabia is very confident ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Australia in Adelaide.

Having earned plenty of plaudits in back-to-back FFA Cup campaigns with NPL Victoria clubs Oakleigh Cannons and Green Gully, Papas joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ettifaq as an assistant coach in February.

Now back with Green Gully upon the completion of the 2016-17 season, the 37-year-old told www.socceroos.com.au that Saudi Arabia's top flight is the best competition he's ever worked in, and believes the Green Falcons will focus on counterattacking the Socceroos on June 8.

When Papas joined Al Ettifaq, the team hadn't won since late November and were staring down the barrel of relegation, but with Dutch coach Eelco Schattorie at the helm, the Australian helped guide Al Ettifaq to safety.

It was the second time Papas has worked outside Australia having previously coached in India in four different positions from 2012 to 2015.

Arthur, tell us more about joining this struggling club in Saudi Arabia...

Our predicament was not the easiest situation to inherit as the team hadn't won a league match since November 24, and in a situation like this there are numerous factors surrounding the dynamics of the team, which clearly are not functioning at an optimum level.

So to improve the results, whilst finding a playing style that was suited the characteristics of the playing group, was a fine balancing act but one we managed to navigate successfully.

Can you elaborate on the style of football in Saudi Arabia's Pro League?

The standard was without doubt the highest I've worked at.

The Saudi Arabian Pro League is ranked in the top four in Asia and has numerous teams that consistently fight for the AFC Champions League title every year.

In terms of the style of football, Saudi Pro League is a very technical league where the space within the game is quite restricted, as most teams prefer to defend in the middle to defensive third.

Therefore, this reduces the speed of the games and allows for a very patient style of football where mistakes within ball possession are pounced upon and very quickly turned into goals.

Both Saudis and the majority of the foreigners possess a high technical level and can operate very effectively in these restricted spaces, and the top teams especially have match-winning players in key positions, which many times prove to the difference.

What’s the mood like in Saudi Arabia ahead of this immensely important clash with Australia?

The feeling over in Saudi Arabia is very confident, they feel they have a very strong generation of players coming through and combined with an experienced coach they are aware of the Socceroos qualities, but also know their destiny is in their own hands and are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation for this match.

