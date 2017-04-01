LaLiga: Sampaoli unsure of Sevilla future after Monchi's departure

Jorge Sampaoli has again refused to commit his long-term future to Sevilla following the departure of the club's distinguished sporting director Monchi.

Former goalkeeper Monchi announced he is leaving Sevilla after 16 years at the club, but denied that a move to Serie A to link up with Roma has been agreed.

Sampaoli is reportedly a leading contender to succeed Luis Enrique at Barcelona, while he has also been linked with Argentina as Edgardo Bauza's side are struggling in World Cup qualifying.







But Sampaoli denied there has been contact between himself and the Argentine FA and he said a meeting with club president Jose Castro is planned to discuss his future at Sevilla.

"It's unfair for everyone, there's a coach [Bauza] and it's a difficult time for the national team. I did not talk to anyone in Argentina," he told a news conference ahead of Sunday's LaLiga game at home to Sporting Gijon.

"I had a couple of meetings with the president in which we talked about the departure of Monchi and now you will see how the project will be and see if I can do it or not. [We said] that we would meet next week.

"The club is working because this is very fast and frantic. If the first year here allowed us to fight [for titles], next year we have to take another step."

Sampaoli accepted Monchi's exit had come as a surprise and insisted he has no information as to who Sevilla will look to appoint as the club's new sporting director.

"Normally [technical secretary] Oscar Arias always comes in," Sampaoli said. "Now that Monchi is not there, I do not know what path the club will take with his replacement... the leaders will be working to replace the best in the club's history.

"The departure of Monchi has been a shock for the whole city. There is no motivational message other than that tomorrow we have to win and we play against a dangerous rival."