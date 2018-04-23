Sam Burgess' shocking rap sheet hits 10 games

Sam Burgess has reached double figures for NRL matches missed due to suspension, putting his on-field judgement under the microscope amid a spate of recent match review charges.

South Sydney's English enforcer will miss the upcoming clashes with Brisbane and Newcastle over his latest transgression, after an entering an early guilty plea on Monday for his high hit on Canberra's Aidan Sezer.

It was Burgess' fourth charge from the match review committee in his past seven games and, according to Fox Sports Stats, the 13th in his seven and a bit seasons in the NRL.

Of those charges he has only ever been cleared once at the judiciary - for an alleged shoulder charge last year.

The hit on Sezer, which sparked an all-in melee in Souths' 20-point win over the Raiders on Saturday, came in Burgess' return match from a two-week suspension for a dangerous contact charge on Canterbury's Josh Morris.

Burgess in 2010. Image: Getty More

Burgess is one of the most passionate players in the NRL, but his rap sheet shows he at times crosses the line into ill-discipline.

The recent offences are grossly counting against him in weighting and carryover points each time he cops even a minor charge.

In total, Burgess has now been suspended for 10 NRL matches since his first ban in 2012, with four careless high tackles marked against him as well as charges for a crusher tackle, chicken wing, genital grabbing and cannonball.

The suspension will come at a crucial time for the Rabbitohs, who appear to be hitting form and could have had a significant big-man advantage against the Broncos on Thursday night.

Meanwhile Souths have also confirmed Sam's brother George has accepted a $1550 fine for a high tackle on Canberra's Luke Bateman.

SAM BURGESS' JUDICIARY RECORD

* Rd 21, 2010: Dangerous contact, head contact (grade two), early guilty plea - 1 week

* Rd 22, 2012: Careless high tackle (grade two), early guilty plea - 0 weeks

* Prelim final, 2012: Dangerous contact, leading with legs (grade one), early guilty plea - 1 week

* Rd 1, 2013: Careless high tackle (grade one), early guilty plea - 1 week

* Rd 11, 2013: Dangerous contact, head neck pressure (crusher) (grade one), guilty at panel - 1 week

* Rd 22, 2013: Contrary conduct, genital grabbing (grade one), early guilty plea - 2 weeks

* Rd 21, 2016: Dangerous contact, arm shoulder pressure (chicken wing) (grade one), early guilty plea - 0 weeks

* Rd 26, 2016: Tripping (grade one), early guilty plea - 0 weeks

* Rd 7, 2017: Shoulder charge (grade one), not guilty at panel

* Rd 25, 2017: Careless high tackle (grade one), early guilty plea - 0 weeks

* Rd 2, 2018: Dangerous contact, cannonball (grade one), early guilty plea - 0 weeks

* Rd 4, 2018: Dangerous contact, raised elbow (grade one), guilty at panel - 2 weeks

* Rd 7, 2018: Careless high tackle, (grade two), early guilty plea - 2 weeks

*Source: Fox Sports Stats