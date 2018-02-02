Said: We want a victory against Yanga

The last league match between the sides was held at the Uhuru Stadium in August 2017 with the teams drawing 1-1

Lipuli FC Head coach Amry Said has warned their opponents Yanga to prepare for a tough game when they meet this Saturday.

Speaking to Goal the former Simba player said that their preparations have gone well and his players are in high spirits ready to ensure they win the game against Yanga.

"I respect Yanga because it is a big team in Tanzania and also the defending champions but we are well prepared and we want to get a victory in front of our fans” said Said.

The last league match between the sides was held at the Uhuru Stadium in August 2017 with the teams drawing 1-1.