Black Ferns Sevens defend Japan crown

New Zealand's fitness and finishing power was on full display as they clinched a first tournament crown in this season's women's sevens world series.

The Black Ferns Sevens scored two late tries to beat France 24-12 in the final in Kitakyushu, Japan, just a week after snaring Commonwealth Games gold.

It also took a strong finish to see off series leaders Australia 17-12 in the semi-final, the same scoreline against the same opponents as their Games final triumph on the Gold Coast a week ago.

By defending their Japan title, New Zealand close to within six points of Australia with tournaments remaining in Canada and France.

The Australians, who won in Dubai and Sydney, led the semi-final 12-0 but couldn't halt their trans-Tasman arch rivals, who surged home through tries to Gayle Broughton, Michaela Blyde and Tyla Nathan-Wong. The winning try came with 90 seconds remaining.

It was the same in the final against France, who New Zealand had beaten 38-7 in pool play.

Michaela Blyde and Theresa Fitzpatrick scored at opposite ends of the first half but France replied on each occasion, through Camille Grassineau and Montserrat.

The second try came while Kiwi back Gayle Broughton was in the sin bin for a professional foul.

Restored to seven players, New Zealand crossed in the closing minutes through speedster Portia Woodman and player of the final Tyla Nathan-Wong.

Earlier, New Zealand crushed China 50-0 in the quarter-finals on the way to accumulating 198 points for the tournament.

WORLD SERIES STANDINGS:

Australia 56, New Zealand 50, Russia 42, France 40, Canada 32, Spain 32, USA 28.