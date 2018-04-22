Injuries compound Rebels' South Africa woe

Injuries to three Wallabies have compounded the Melbourne Rebels' ongoing Super Rugby misery in South Africa as they fell to a 28-10 loss against the Bulls in Pretoria.

Winless in 13 previous attempts on South African soil, the Rebels again fell short, unable to claw their way back from an 18-point halftime deficit at Loftus Versfeld.

They now risk being without skipper Adam Coleman, fullback Dane Haylett-Petty and hooker Jordan Uelese for their clash with the Stormers in Cape Town on Friday.

Coleman didn't return after halftime after appearing to suffer a head knock, while Haylett-Petty failed a HIA in the first half in a worrying sign, having recently spent a lengthy period out through concussion.

Uelese only lasted six minutes in the second half after coming on as a replacement before injuring his arm.

Rebels coach Dave Wessels said he didn't know if the international trio would be available this week, while backrower Ross Haylett-Petty was also under an injury cloud.

Wessels said he was proud of the way his team rallied in the second half but the travel and altitude along with the injuries took their toll at the back end.

"To lose three big players earlier than you would want to isn't ideal," Wessels said.

"We came out at halftime and upped the tempo and started to really play well and we really hustled them.

"We really played like a team and everyone was committed so from that point of view I was pleased with the performance.

"It's a real credit to the Bulls. I think they're an excellent side and are well coached and they deserved the win."

The Bulls had all the running in the first half with former Springboks hooker Adriaan Strauss and centre Jesse Kriel both scoring before they dealt the visitors a crucial blow with a try by winger Divan Rossouw after the halftime hooter.

Melbourne found some early rhythm in the second half and lodged their only try through halfback Michael Ruru, who started in place of injured Test No.9 Will Genia.

It was the Rebels' first try in their last three matches in the Republic.

Ruru ran himself ragged in a gutsy display, cramping often towards the end of the match.

In a sloppy second half by both teams the Rebels' comeback stalled at 21-10.

In the 72nd minute an effective lineout drive was repelled illegally by the Rebels, and when Andre Warner caught them napping with a quick tap it was game over and a third successive defeat for the Victorians.

The loss leaves the Rebels second in the Australian conference, trailing the Waratahs despite the NSW side's 29-0 capitulation to the Lions on Friday night.