Chiefs charge past Reds in Super Rugby

The Queensland Reds have prolonged Australian rugby's horror run against New Zealand opposition, falling 36-12 to the Chiefs at Suncorp Stadium.

The Hamilton Super Rugby outfit was far too slick in what shaped as a hiding when they led 24-0 at halftime on Saturday night.

But the Reds, who lost skipper James Slipper through injury in the first half, rallied to save face in the second, with Samu Kerevi scoring two tries before a late Samisoni Taukei'aho five-pointer sealed a crucial Chiefs bonus point.

It was the 35th consecutive loss by an Australian Super Rugby club to a New Zealand side as the Chiefs improved to 6-2.

"In that first 30 we looked pretty good but again we dropped away ... they came back really hard," Chiefs coach Colin Cooper said.

"It's (bonus point) is crucial ... could give you home advantage or not."

The result completed a limp 24 hours for Australian rugby after the Waratahs were held scoreless for the first time in a dismal 29-0 loss to the Lions in Sydney on Friday night.

The Chiefs' dominance started innocently enough when gun flyhalf Damien McKenzie slotted a penalty after a minor Reds line-out infringement.

But it got ugly fast as Canadian Tyler Ardron scored and fullback Charlie Ngatai ran through untouched for a 17-0 lead.

Solomon Alaimalo dropped the ball over the line after another McKenzie break but even the flyhalf's early departure soon after thanks to a head knock didn't slow the visitors.

Knock-ons, slow service, poor kick choices and hesitant defence didn't help the Reds as All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick barged over for another.

Aidan Toua capped a forgettable first 40 minutes for the Reds by throwing a pass over the sideline when the tryline beckoned.

"That many errors, what can you do," coach Brad Thorn said.

"It was good a bit of fight came (in the second half) but highly frustrating. First 30 was tough to watch."

Substitute George Smith's first appearance of the season after December back surgery did help the Reds hold their ground in front of 14,002 fans.

Caleb Timu shook off a big hit to be awarded what appeared to be a clever Reds try when he reached out and planted the ball on the upright's padding.

But, in a scenario Thorn could only wryly smile over, the decision was reversed when replays showed he had knocked on just as Jono Lance was lining up the conversion.

McKenzie passed his head injury assessment but, to his annoyance, was kept on the bench, and Slipper admitted a nagging collar bone complaint could keep him out of Saturday's clash with the Lions.