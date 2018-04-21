Black Ferns Sevens unbeaten in Japan

A Portia Woodman hat-trick has overwhelmed France as New Zealand made it three from three on the first day of the women's sevens world series event in Japan.

Flying winger Woodman finished the day in Kitakyushu with a tournament-leading six tries on day one as the Black Ferns Sevens cruised to three pool wins.

They were the only team with a perfect record, after trouncing hosts Japan 38-7, the United States 31-12 and France 38-7.

It was their first taste of action since claiming Games gold on the Gold Coast a week ago.

Their quarter-final opponents will be China, with series leaders Australia probably then lying in wait in the semi-finals.

The trans-Tasman juggernauts are on the same side of the draw after Australia were stunned 17-14 by Spain in their final game.

The Australians will meet Fiji while the other quarter-finals are France-Russia and England-Spain showdowns.

The tournament is the third out of five in the world series, with New Zealand probably needing to win to stay in touch with Australia, who claimed victory in both Dubai and Sydney.