Add Kiwis to Super W: Queensland coach

Queensland Super W coach Michael Hayes wants the fledgling women's rugby competition fast-tracked to a trans-Tasman format next year after a memorable climax to the inaugural season.

NSW won the first title with a 16-13 extra-time victory over Queensland at Sydney's Allianz Stadium on Friday.

Members of both camps hailed the five-team,15-a-side tournament as a tremendous success.

Rather than just double the five-round format by having each team play home and away, Hayes feels Rugby Australia should seek to involve New Zealand teams from next year.

"They are talking about two rounds within our own conference, but I would actually like to see us take the big step," Hayes said.

"Take it, grab it and go and play some good rugby over in New Zealand and New Zealand teams come and play some good rugby over here.

"I think what we've seen tonight is outstanding rugby and I think on a world stage, it was as good as anything I''ve seen.

"I've seen World Cups and what both teams displayed there tonight was good, if not better, than some of the World Cup games I've seen."

NSW captain and fullback Ash Hewson, who kicked the deciding penalty on Friday, would also like to see the Australian teams tackle New Zealand opposition.

In an increasingly competitive market for female athletes, Hayes believes the first season of Super W could entice players to move from other sports.

Players in the inaugural Super W did not receive a wage.

"We do it for the complete and utter love of the game," Hewson said.

"Every single hit, run, ruck, breakdown is hit with passion and love for the game; that's why it's such a great spectacle."

Hewson's penalty after the extra-time siren averted the potentially unsatisfactory situation of the trophy being shared.

Because it preceded a men's Super Rugby game at the venue, extra time was reduced to golden point over five-minute halves instead of 10-minute terms.

Hayes feels Super W merits a stand-alone final.

"I think so because of the brand of rugby they are playing," he said.